Amid uncertainties with federal food resource funding and budget cuts, various local organizations have stepped up to meet the needs of the Columbus community.

According to Ohio State’s 2024 Student Life survey, it is estimated that 32 percent of the student population is food insecure, per prior Lantern reporting. Though not all of these students qualify for federal food assistance, food insecurity continues to significantly affect Ohio State students.

At the time of publication, the government has been in the longest shutdown ever-recorded of 36 days, according to the New York Times. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, more commonly known as SNAP, benefits were going to be cut due to the shutdown, prior to a federal judge ruling that the government must partially fund the benefits until the government opens up.

From statewide food pantries to community initiatives, there are many places where students can access groceries and meals free of cost.

Resources on campus

The Monda Student Resource Center, located on the first floor of the Younkin Success Center, offers free resources to help students meet essential needs such as food, clothing and housing. The center’s Student Food Pantry provides fresh produce, pantry staples, meat and dairy products, personal care items and more, according to its website.

“Our selection changes daily but always includes shelf stable and fresh grocery items, toiletries, and household items, and we do not limit the amount of times a student can place orders,” Morgan Vibbert, associate director of the Student Wellness Center, said in an email.

Any student with a valid BuckID can request resources from the pantry through the ordering form located on the center’s website.

The center also offers aid in finding other avenues of food assistance if necessary.

“We offer many resources and services for students to supplement cost of living so they can prioritize their education,” Vibbert said. “For food assistance, we’ve diversified our supply chain to include increasing our request for community support, and will continue to assist students for applying for government benefits for future use and link students to off campus resources like other local food pantries for varied selection and multiple use.”

The center aims to provide resources to students so they can focus on their education, Vibbert said.

“OSU students may struggle to succeed academically because essential needs, such as food, housing or clothing, are not met,” Vibbert said. “The Monda Student Resource Center enhances students’ holistic, essential needs through resources and support from campus and community partners.”

The center’s food pantry is open Mondays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Another resource on campus is the ACES Food Pantry, offered by College of Education and Human Ecology and Advocates for Communities and Education Scholars program. The pantry offers free food resources and hygiene kits for all Ohio State students, according to their website.

Students can collect five items and a hygiene kit at each visit. The pantry is located in the A100 suite of the Physical Activity and Educational Services building and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Resources off-campus in Columbus

The Lutheran Social Services of Central Ohio operates a food pantry on 1460 S. Champion Ave. on Mondays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays from noon to 2 p.m.

The pantry accepts walk-ins during business hours. Students can also make appointments for larger orders on the services website.

The Mid-Ohio Food Collective operates multiple pantries and community kitchens in 20 counties throughout the state, according to its website.

“Folks are able to visit any of our partner distribution sites to receive emergency groceries that they can take home and prepare for their families whether you’re a college student, you’re a single person, you’re a senior,” Brad Draper, senior vice president of operations at the Mid-Ohio Food Collective, said. “Anybody who needs emergency food can come see us.”

The aim of the collective is to aid as many people as possible in battling food insecurity, Draper said.

“Right now, we have too many neighbors who need help putting food on their table, so our goal is to serve as many of them as possible,” Draper said. “[We are] also partnering with our communities to try to lift everybody out of poverty and improve the health and the well-being of our community at large.”

There are dozens of food pantries in Columbus and the surrounding area. Students can find the closest distribution point to them by visiting freshtrac.com and entering their zip code.

New initiatives in response to federal funding cuts

In response to recent federal funding cuts, MyProjectUSA, a local nonprofit, unveiled The Community Table to provide free hot meals and grocery boxes to families and individuals who need food assistance.

The initiative began this Tuesday and seeks to hand out 100 hot meals a day for the first week before increasing to 200 meals a day in later weeks, said Abid.

The meals will be handed out on a first-come first-serve basis Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at 3275 Sullivant Ave.

Abid hopes that this resource will aid students struggling with food insecurity, she said.

“It will really fill the gap until some of these things are changed, or some of the restrictions are drawn,” Abid said. “We believe that this cooked food — the hot meals — are going to be very very big support for [students] because they can come pick up their meals, have the food, and then go back to college or go back to what they need to get done.”

Another initiative created in response to the announced SNAP funding cuts is The Porch Pantry, founded by Sarah Maggied on Oct. 27 after she reached out to friends on her personal Facebook seeking a way to help people affected by cuts to food funding.

“I was just following the news and it was keeping me up at night. There’s nothing worse than not knowing where your next meal is coming from,” Maggied said.

A few hours later, she launched The Porch Pantry to provide judgement-free aid to anyone who needs it, she said.

“I feel like [food insecurity] is one of those sort of unspoken things that people feel shame related to not being able to afford food, and I just feel like it’s one of the most basic, besides shelter, one of the most basic things someone deserves as a human in the world,” Maggied said.

Through this project, she collects monetary and supply donations and creates grocery bags with bread, fruit, basic meals, butter and other essentials. Students can request resources through the Google form on its website and Maggied will coordinate a pickup time, often within 24 hours of the request. No ID or proof of address is necessary to request supplies.

The importance of accessing resources

Students should take advantage of these resources if they are struggling with food insecurity, Maggied said.

“No person should be hungry,” Maggied said. “It takes a village, and in hard times, community is just what I really believe holds people up and that connection that people can feel from community and just knowing that one person or a couple of people care about your well-being is huge.”

Abid agrees, emphasizing the importance of accessing food resources to avoid stress associated with food insecurity.

“You are our community member. You are our future,” Abid said. “We don’t want you to worry about your food, we want you to focus on your studies and what you need to do.”

When students need food resources, they can turn to their community for support, Draper said.

“There’s no shame in asking for help. We all are at points in our lives where we need help with things,” Draper said. “If you need help, that’s why these resources are available to you, so do what you need to do to take care of yourself, take care of your family and to take care of your loved ones. Don’t be bashful about asking for help.”

The Ohio State and Columbus community has overwhelmingly responded to the call for donations and volunteers to pantries and food resource initiatives to support people struggling with food insecurity, Maggied said.

“Your neighbors care about you, the community cares about you, and we’re here for you. Don’t be afraid to reach out and really ask for what you need, because someone will make sure you have it,” Maggied said.