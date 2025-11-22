With 2:39 left to play in the second quarter, Julian Sayin received the snap, dropped back and fired to his target.

It’s a familiar narrative except this time it wasn’t Jeremiah Smith or Carnell Tate waiting on the other end of the pass, and it wasn’t a deep throw or a one-handed catch that shook Ohio Stadium.

Instead, the ball landed in the hands of Brandon Inniss for a 7-yard reception.

On the final Saturday before Ohio State turns its eyes to Ann Arbor, the Buckeyes methodically took down Rutgers 42-9 in a showdown that felt more like a dress rehearsal than a spectacle.

“I think not having both Carnell and Jeremiah allowed us to focus even a little bit more on the job at hand,” head coach Ryan Day said. “Whether that really played into it or not, I don’t know, but our guys have been pretty consistent that way.”

The offense’s production didn’t provide the spark Buckeye fans are used to, with both Smith and Tate “day-to-day” according to Day. Sayin’s 13-19 performance lacked its usual pinpoint accuracy and deep throws without his route runners in attendance.

Ohio State put up 176 passing yards, whereas in games with at least Smith or Tate involved, the Buckeyes averaged 279.5 passing yards.

Ohio State sometimes hurt itself, putting the ball on the turf three times and picking up five penalties for 60 yards. Mistakes that stalled drives and undercut chances for offensive rhythm.

“If we think we’re going to get away with fumbling the ball in 1-yard line, putting the ball in the turf,” Day said. “That’s going to cost us a game.”

Meanwhile, Max Klare picked up a season-high 105 yards on seven receptions and added a touchdown, leading the receiving front.

“Not having [Smith and Tate] out there hurts,” Klare said. “We always want those guys out there just because they’re so special. But when your number’s called, you’ve got to make a play. That’s kind of what happened today.”

The Buckeyes leaned on their run game to push them through the Scarlet Knights’ defense, racking up 254 yards on the ground. Bo Jackson provided the engine that powered through Rutgers’ front, picking up 110 yards on 19 carries and contributing two scores.

James Peoples found a spark with 4:25 remaining in the game, running for a 49-yard score—his career high yardage touchdown.

“When you get explosive runs like that, it takes execution,” Day said.

Ohio State’s defense gave up six first downs, but limited the Scarlet Knights to a field goal until 7:46 remaining in the third quarter. That’s when Caden Curry recovered a fumble off a strip sack on Rutgers’ 1-yard line that set up a touchdown for Klare.

The Buckeyes didn’t light up the statsheet without Smith and Tate, but they didn’t have to. Ohio State proved it can win in ordinary ways, a quiet tune-up before stepping onto the season’s biggest stage Saturday at the Big House.

“The ultimate goal is to win the game and that’s it,” Day said. “We’re going to do everything we can to win the game based on what we have.”