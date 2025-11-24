For most of the 2026 recruiting cycle, Ohio State found itself in unfamiliar territory.

A program that had produced a top-five class every year since 2019 in the Industry Football Team Rankings spent much of the year outside that territory, raising questions about whether its streak might end.

Then, over a span of 12 days from Nov. 6 to Nov. 18, the Buckeyes flipped seven recruits, a surge that pushed their 2026 class to No. 5 nationally.

Steve Wiltfong, vice president of recruiting and transfer portal for On3, said Ohio State’s brand power and track record made those flips possible.

“When the Buckeyes come calling, it does not matter who you are committed to, you are going to listen to Ohio State and hear what they have to say,” Wiltfong said.

The wave of newcomers includes four four-stars and five-star cornerback Jay Timmons, according to Rivals.

Head coach Ryan Day said identifying seniors who had taken noticeable leaps on the field was a priority as the staff looked to reshape the class late in the cycle.

“These are truly investments now in terms of resources and we have to make sure that we are right from what we are doing,” Day said.

Wiltfong said the timing behind Ohio State’s push helped create the momentum.

“Ohio State is on the gas and targeting these guys at the end of their season years,” Wiltfong said. “And with that, recruits now have these new opportunities to commit to Ohio State and once they see it, they want to be part of what the Buckeyes are doing.”

Day’s consistency on the sidelines also plays a role. He holds the highest winning percentage in college football history at 88.8 percent and signed a contract extension in the offseason, giving recruits confidence in the program’s direction.

“Recruits want to know who they are going to play for and head coaches set the tone and the culture of each football facility,” Wiltfong said. “Anytime you have stability with your head football coach, that makes recruiting a lot easier.”

All 28 of Ohio State’s verbal commits in the 2026 class will be eligible to sign during the early signing period from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5. While the regular signing period begins Feb. 4, 2026, Wiltfong said the early window remains the true finish line.

“This is called the early signing period, but it is really where 90 percent of kids are going to sign,” Wiltfong said.