Julian Sayin dropped back to pass on the Buckeyes’ second play from scrimmage, looked left and fired to Jeremiah Smith.

Usually, the sight of the ball floating towards Smith elicits only positive reactions from Buckeye fans. But as Jyaire Hill undercut the route and intercepted the ball, Ohio State fans everywhere were left with only one thought running through their minds:

Not again.

The interception set up a field goal that pushed the Michigan lead to 6-0, and the Big House pulsed with Wolverine momentum.

In previous years, the Buckeye mistakes would have multiplied, but this Ohio State team had no such intention.

Instead, Ohio State stuck to its game plan and methodically beat the Michigan Wolverines 27-9 for the Buckeyes’ first rivalry win in four years, making The Game look like just another step in the team’s march towards a second straight national championship.

For head coach Ryan Day, the win was the release of four years’ worth of weight.

“It’s just one of those moments you want to just grab on for a while and enjoy,” Day said. “To see the joy in everybody’s face is really what it’s all about.”

Redemption started with freshman Bo Jackson, who ripped off 67 yards on Ohio State’s second possession to set up a Jayden Fielding 24-yard field goal. Jackson became the first Buckeye to rush for more than 100 yards in The Game since J.K. Dobbins in 2019, finishing with 117 yards.

But even his breakout performance was overshadowed by the fireworks in the passing game.

Sayin, a redshirt freshman making his first road start against a ranked opponent, steadied himself after the early interception and battled the elements, as snow swirled around the stadium. His Heisman-caliber day ignited early in the second quarter, when he delivered a 35-yard strike to the outstretched arms of Smith on a fourth-and-five, stop-and-go route that gave Ohio State a 10-9 lead.

“It was an aggressive call that we wanted to make,” Day said. “The protection was good and obviously the throw and catch were excellent.”

From the moment Smith crossed the goal line, momentum belonged entirely to Ohio State, and it never swung back.

Sayin ended the half nearly flawless, going 6-for-7 and tossing a touchdown to Brandon Innis. The score sent the Buckeyes into halftime up 8 and provided a boost of confidence to Ohio State fans.

If Innis’ touchdown offered confidence, the next one provided certainty.

A botched 11-yard Wolverine punt let Ohio State start its offensive drive from its own 43-yard line. Sayin then loaded up and found Carnell Tate, who hauled in a 50-yard bomb to extend the Buckeyes’ lead to 24-9.

The real reason a 16-point lead with nearly 23 minutes left on the clock felt insurmountable was the Silver Bullets’ defense, which suffocated Michigan’s offense the same way it has opponents all season.

Matt Patricia’s unit smothered Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood, who never found rhythm and finished with just 63 passing yards and an interception. After rushing for 75 yards in the first quarter, Michigan gained only 25 more and finished the second half with negative eight rushing yards.

“We talked about it before the game that we got to win the second half,” linebacker Sonny Styles said. “We came out in the second half and whooped them.”

The Buckeyes pressured Underwood all game, and finally got to him in the fourth quarter, with Kenyatta Jackson Jr. recording the first Buckeye sack against Michigan since 2023.

As time trickled down in the final quarter, Buckeye fans finally realized how sweet redemption can feel. They watched with glee as Brutus headed into the south end zone, dragging his foot through the snow, crossing out the block “M” of the Buckeye soon-to-be vanquished rival.

And when the final whistle blew, the team flooded towards the Buckeye faithful in the stands and celebrated the win that they had been building towards all season.

“I was just happy for our guys to see the smiles on their faces and the sense of accomplishment,” Day said. “This is the number one goal of our program.”