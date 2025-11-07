Faculty, students and postdocs hoping to attend Columbus’ first multicultural STEM conference was halted by a federal Department of Education-prompted policy change in university funding.

On Oct. 1, an email was sent addressed to faculty, students and postdocs in the physics department informing them of a policy change cutting the funding for those attending the Society for the Advancement of Chicanos, Hispanics and Native Americans in Science (SACNAS) 2025 National Diversity in STEM Conference from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1.

In the email, Ralf Bundschuh, chair and professor in the Department of Physics, stated that those attending or presenting at the conference would no longer be reimbursed for their registration or other conference-related expenses. Instead, they would have to use personal funds.

According to the SACNAS website, registration prices for students vary from $350 to $650, postdocs from $475 to $775 and professionals from $625 to $925, depending on time of registration and member status of SACNAS.

No explanation for why the policy changed was provided in the email.

The modification follows a U.S. Department of Education investigation of complaints over 44 universities, including Ohio State’s, past participation in another conference sponsored by the Ph.D. Project, a group focused on helping Black, Latino and Native American students obtain business doctorates, according to the New York Times. The complaints alleged the project was discriminatory on the bases of race and national origin.

SACNAS is a nation-wide STEM multicultural diversity organization founded in 1973 aimed to find community and shared purpose in a heightened political climate, according to its website. With over 9,000 members, SACNAS hosts annual national events, advocating for issues pertaining to intersections of science, culture and community.

Ohio State has its own SACNAS chapter that hosts meetings and events open to all students, free of dues or special requirements, according to its website.

The society’s National Diversity in STEM Conference, a multiple-day event, is made up of various academic and professional opportunities for the college-level and professional attendees, according to its website. In addition, the conference had multicultural celebrations and traditions.

After Bundschh’s announcement was sent, a follow-up email was sent on Oct. 2 by Ravi Bellamkonda, executive vice president and provost of Ohio State, and Anne Garcia, senior vice president and general counsel at Ohio State. They provided recommendations from the Office of Academic Affairs to those planning on participating in the conference, stating the office has been working with the Office of Legal Affairs about the conference participation.

The email said that university funds can be used by an Ohio State faculty member or student if they’re “scheduled to present research or participate in sessions that advance their research” while attending the SACNAS conference.

If someone is not scheduled to present or participate, the email said they can attend the conference using personal resources.

Chris Booker, a university spokesperson, said in an email that in September, Ohio State received a letter of a finding and resolution agreement from the U.S. Department of Education, regarding the university’s prior participation in the Ph.D. project.

The letter of finding from the department and Office for Civil Rights, addressed a complaint filed against Ohio State which alleged the university’s support of the project’s conference during the 2024-25 school year was discriminatory against students based on race and national origin.

The Office of Civil Rights investigated the complaint, since Ohio State receives federal financial funding, and concluded the university violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 with its participation in the project.

To resolve the Title VI violation, the resolution agreement provided alongside the education department letter asked that Ohio State review and identify any memberships or partnerships with external organizations that restrict participation based on race, which is a part of the violation.

The agreement also asks that Ohio State respond to the feedback provided by the Office of Civil Rights regarding its plans for the identified memberships or partnerships and cancelling them succeeding the department’s approval.

According to Booker, both the letter of finding and resolution agreement “align with previous federal guidance prohibiting university endorsement or promotion of programs, including conferences, that limit participation to or are designed to benefit one or more protected class groups.”

“As questions arise, the university is working to provide guidance in real time and in good faith to ensure compliance with federal and state law,” Booker said.