With Carnell Tate absent for the second straight game and uncertainty around the health of Jeremiah Smith, the Buckeyes played deep into their receiving depth chart and proved once again that they have the most talented receiving room in college football.

Nine different Ohio State players recorded at least one catch, as the Buckeyes breezed past the UCLA Bruins 48-10.

Junior Bryson Rodgers, sophomore Mylan Graham and freshman Quincy Porter all saw increased roles in the passing attack.

“Those young guys stepped up in a big way,” quarterback Julian Sayin said. “They did a really good job.”

Sayin connected with Rodgers on an 11-yard touchdown pass with 4:41 remaining in the second quarter, capping off a 12-play, 82-yard drive that gave Ohio State a 17-0 lead.

Rodgers finished with two catches for 27 yards. Graham had three catches for 40 yards, and Porter added one 14-yard catch.

Brandon Innis also took advantage of the top two Buckeye targets being out, hauling in six catches–his highest total this year– for 30 yards.

“Brandon is a captain, and he has a big voice,” head coach Ryan Day said. “He’s a very competitive guy, and he has the heart and soul that you want as a captain.”

Sayin finished with 184 passing yards, averaging just 6.4 yards per pass, 5.8 less yards than his season average. It was the third time this year Sayin has thrown for less than 200 yards.

Despite playing without Tate and Smith, Sayin said he is confident in who he is throwing to.

“I have a lot of trust in the younger guys that we have in this receiver room, and they do a really good job,” Sayin said. “We don’t change our mindset. It’s next man up.”