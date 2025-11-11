The cheers were loud, echoing from end to end of the arena. Fans leaned forward in their seats, locked in on every play. And, the new, scarlet and gray court brought optimism for a fresh start.

Ohio State women’s basketball is back.

The Buckeyes opened their 2025-’26 campaign Sunday with a win over Coppin State, 88-59, led by the strategic playmaking of sophomore guard Jaloni Cambridge and the powerful defense of junior guard Kennedy Cambridge.

Standing on the block “O” at center court, sophomore center Elsa Lemmilä tipped the ball, sending it for Buckeyes possession. From the first whistle, the Buckeyes played with intensity and courage, leading to Jaloni Cambridge’s first two points of the game, an open layup.

By the end of the first quarter, all 11 Ohio State players recorded minutes, bringing team cohesion and passion on the court. Fast breaks fueled Ohio State’s offense, pushing their lead by 19 points into the fourth quarter.

Late in the game, Jaloni Cambridge sprinted down the court, drawing a double team near the 3-point line. She broke a no-look pass behind her head to her sister, Kennedy Cambridge, who then dished a behind the back pass to senior guard Chance Gray for the easy finish. This energized the crowd, solidifying their win.

With a team of only seven returners and eight underclassmen, head coach Kevin McGuff is passionate about the new additions to the roster to establish team chemistry and their roles early in the season. He hopes this foundation will help the Buckeyes move forward in conference play.

Here are three takeaways from the game:

Cambridge’s leadership and production

One of the biggest questions entering the 2025-26 season was whether Jaloni Cambridge could step into a larger leadership role. Last year’s Big Ten Freshman of the Year, she averaged 16 points, four rebounds and four assists per game, making expectations for her sophomore campaign were high.

Cambridge scored the first points for Ohio State and stayed steady throughout the game, finishing with a team-high 23 points, six assists and eight rebounds.

McGuff said that Cambridge’s leadership showed through this game and that consistency will be crucial as the season goes on.

“As much as she is going to be on the court and have the ball in her hands, she is going to have to lead,” McGuff said. “She did a good job using her voice today.”

Frontcourt growth

After parting ways with Ajae Petty, Taylor Thierry and Cotie McMahon last season, questions surrounded the Buckeyes’ front-court height, defense and production.

Those doubts were put to rest when starters, 6-foot-6 Elsa Lemmilä and 6-foot-4 Florida transfer Kylee Kitts, a redshirt freshman, combined for 14 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in the Buckeyes’ win.

McGuff said Kitts’ versatility, playing both a guard and forward, adds another dimension.

“I think Kylee showed some of her talent; this is her first college game that she’s played in today,” McGuff said. “It just gives us a little more length with her on the court with Elsa.”

Increased scoring from behind the arc

Every Ohio State player contributed to the scoring in its dominant win, with five players scoring from beyond the arc.

Chance Gray was among the standouts, contributing 17 points and leading the team’s offense by taking advantage of broken plays.

Kennedy Cambridge finished with 11 points and seven steals. Her defensive play enabled Ohio State to convert 29 points off turnovers and 27 fast-break points.

“You play to win,” Cambridge said. “You do everything it takes.”