In 2017, the beloved campus dive bar Too’s Spirits Under High closed after Campus Partners, Ohio State’s development branch, cleared out tenants on 15th and High St. to make way for more apartments.

This wasn’t the end for the bar, however. With the loss of Too’s came the addition of Threes Above High, which continued to expand down the numerical system with Fours On High and Fives Up High.

It was announced Friday on the Threes Instagram that Too’s will be returning to campus in 2026 — now titled Twos Under High.

Scott Ellsworth, owner of all four sister bars, said over an Instagram direct message that the new bar will be located under Dirty Frank’s at 2036 N. High St., just right across the street from campus.

“We will be the start of north campus bar greatness,” Ellsworth said. “It’s also a straight shot to the shoe. We’re unbelievably excited.”

Ellsworth said Twos will feign some similarity to its predecessor, but will stand as its own establishment.

“We are Too’s, so you’ll definitely feel those vibes,” Ellsworth said. “We still have the booths and there will definitely be a lot of familiar feelings, starting with walking into a basement to the unknown. But we decided to go with the number this time because it will still be its own thing, too.”

The opening of Twos has been years in the making, with the “Save Too’s” movement eventually leading to the opening of Threes, per prior Lantern reporting. The “Save Too’s” poster makes a cameo in the Instagram video, popping up at the end to read “Saved Twos.”

After opening up Threes, Fours and Fives over the past eight years, Ellsworth said the space for Twos was finally secured.

“We were asked to look at the location a few years ago and we ended up passing because both parties couldn’t agree on terms,” Ellsworth said. “It got brought back to us over the summer and we figured it all out and signed the lease on Friday.”

The Ohio State community took kindly to the news, with nearly 200 comments of support and excitement flooding the bar’s Instagram post. While an official opening date has not yet been announced, the bar is slated to open in 2026.

“It truly feels so amazing,” Ellsworth said. “The public response was more than we could’ve expected. We’re very proud.”