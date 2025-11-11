At Ohio State, living on campus is more than just a place to sleep.

University officials say it helps students succeed academically, form friendships and adjust to college life.

“Living on campus offers many advantages and has been proven to enhance students’ success at Ohio State,” Dave Isaacs, a university spokesperson, said.

He pointed to proximity to classes and support services, as well as the built-in community students find in their residence halls.

For Kailee Thiel, a second-year in health sciences, community was one of the main reasons she stayed on campus for her sophomore year.

“I loved being close to my classes, my friends and campus resources,” Thiel said. “That convenience was a huge reason I chose to stay on campus my second year.”

Isaacs said that support extends beyond friendships.

Every floor includes Resident and Community Advisors who guide students as they transition to college, along with professional staff who live in the residence halls. Isaacs said these roles help create an “onboarding” experience where first-years can get involved and learn the rhythm of campus life.

Thiel said having those support systems early on mattered.

“My first year was hard because it was my first time living on my own, but the community in my dorm made me feel seen and less alone,” Thiel said.

The university launched a Longitudinal Residential Experience Study in 2024 to better understand how on-campus housing affects students over time, Isaacs said.

Early survey results showed first-year students living on campus reported feeling a stronger sense of belonging than commuters, around 75 percent of the time compared to around 50 percent.

Thiel said she sees that sense of belonging play out in everyday interactions.

“There’s so much diversity, from underclassmen to grad students,” Thiel said of her hall, the Neil Building. “Being around people of different ages helps you gain perspective and respect for other lifestyles.”

Isaacs said students are encouraged to explore activities and smaller learning communities to build those connections. Posters and RAs help promote events, and Thiel said that the opportunities feel constant.

Beyond involvement and social support, living on campus gives students easy access to resources that help them succeed academically, Isaacs said.

Thiel agreed, emphasizing that meeting people in her residence hall led to study groups and accountability.

“I’ve found study buddies and people who hold me accountable,” Thiel said. “I’ve formed relationships I might not have made living off campus.”

When it comes time for students to move off campus, Isaacs said the university works to educate them early so the transition feels manageable. Ohio State partners with the Off-Campus and Commuter Student Engagement team and Student Legal Services to help students find housing and understand leases.

Even with those resources, Isaacs said on-campus living remains central to Ohio State’s history and mission.

“From our earliest days, Ohio State has been a residential institution,” Isaacs said. “We are proud to carry that tradition on today.”

Thiel said that tradition has shaped how she sees the university. Living on campus, she said, helped her feel more connected.

“The more time I spend here, the more I fall in love with the campus and the people,” Thiel said.

While dorm life comes with challenges, like navigating shared spaces, Thiel said those experiences have helped her grow alongside her peers.

For her, the benefits outweigh any drawbacks. According to the university, that’s what residence halls are designed to do: give students a place to belong while helping them succeed both inside and outside the classroom.