One man was pronounced deceased after a stabbing Sunday morning in University District.

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police received a report of a stabbing at 1:48 a.m. at the 1700 block of North High Street, according to police.

The victim, who was later identified as 21-year-old Robert Russell, was found with stab wounds and taken to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead at 2;17 a.m., according to reports from NBC4.

Russell was not an Ohio State student.

CPD detectives said that Russell got into a fight with the alleged suspects prior to being stabbed. According to police, the suspects ran and patronized businesses nearby.

The number of suspects is currently unknown.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when The Lantern obtains more information.