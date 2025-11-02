Two male students who were walking with a female non-student near 1738 N. High St. Thursday night were physically assaulted and robbed by four male suspects, according to an Ohio State Public Safety Notice. | Credit: Lantern File Photo

One person is dead after a stabbing in University District early Sunday morning. | Credit: Lantern File Photo

One man was pronounced deceased after a stabbing Sunday morning in University District. 

Officers with the Columbus Division of Police received a report of a stabbing at 1:48 a.m. at the 1700 block of North High Street, according to police.

The victim, who was later identified as 21-year-old Robert Russell, was found with stab wounds and taken to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead at 2;17 a.m., according to reports from NBC4

Russell was not an Ohio State student. 

CPD detectives said that Russell got into a fight with the alleged suspects prior to being stabbed. According to police, the suspects ran and patronized businesses nearby. 

The number of suspects is currently unknown.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when The Lantern obtains more information.