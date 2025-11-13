Over 60,000 lights illuminate Mirror Lake annually to symbolize the number of students who attend Ohio State’s main campus. This year, 6,000 more will be added to include the university’s regional campuses.

On Nov. 20, Ohio Stater’s Inc., a group of students, faculty and staff that continue traditions at the university, will host Light Up the Lake, a lighting ceremony for students to come together before the end of the Autumn semester.

“This signature event features group performances, the singing of Carmen Ohio, refreshments, t-shirts and of course, the lighting of Mirror Lake,” Bianca Sofariu, a fourth-year in psychology and co-secretary of Ohio Staters, said.

The additional lights, donated by Melissa Shivers, the senior vice president for student life, will make this year’s celebration the largest to date.

“With a generous gift of 6,000 lights from Dr. Shivers, this will be our brightest Light Up the Lake yet,” Sofariu said.

As the lights signify each student, adding more represents those “from satellite campuses so they can also be celebrated in the end-of-the-semester event,” Blair Banker, the other co-secretary for Ohio Staters, said.

In addition to the lighting ceremony, various student organizations will perform such as the Jump Rope Club, the Club Dance Team and Scarlet Guitarists, demonstrating their interests outside of academics, Sofariu said.

The event will also offer various drinks and food like tea, coffee, hot chocolate and cookies, Sofariu said.

Light Up the Lake holds a special place for those who organized it. From the time spent on planning to splitting the workload among others involved in the development process, Sofariu and Banker are excited for the turnout for attendees to see.

“With each of us so passionate, we were able to work together as one to make this happen,” Sofariu said. “Being able to bring together this many Buckeyes is so rewarding and will be something we’ll always remember from our time at OSU.”

With a project as big as this, with crowds that grow from over 2,000 people, Ohio Staters work together to execute the event as best as possible.

“As a two-time co-chair, I would say the most important aspect of this event is teamwork,” Banker said. “This is necessary to make sure all the lights are put up and that every piece of the event, from marketing, music, catering and performances are squared away.”