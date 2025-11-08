With 7:30 left in the second quarter, Julian Sayin took the snap, scanned the field, and spotted a familiar No. 4 streaking through the middle, defenders trailing in his wake.

Two Purdue players closed in, but it didn’t matter.

The only thing between Sayin’s arm and the end zone was 35 yards of air–and Jeremiah Smith was ready to make the catch.

It’s nothing new when Sayin finds Smith downfield. Even when Ohio State’s run game stalls early, the pair’s ability to change a game’s direction remains constant.

In Ohio State’s 34-10 win over Purdue at Ross-Ade Stadium on Saturday, the conversation around Sayin and Smith as Heisman contenders grew more fervent, turning speculation into a statement.

“I think they have an edge to them,” head coach Ryan Day said. “I think that that’s probably the biggest thing. Business like, they know what they want to get done. They have perspective. They’ve seen it, they know what it’s supposed to look like.”



Smith and Carnell Tate are just two of the weapons in the Buckeyes’ artillery–and with the latter sidelined this game, Smith had more of a load to carry. Big Ten Network’s Brooke Fletcher reported that Tate was “a little tight during warmups” during the pre-game, and Day confirmed the Buckeyes kept Tate out for “precautionary reasons.”

“We just didn’t feel comfortable putting him out there,” Day said.

Smith, however, filled the void left by his fellow route runner, accounting for 137 yards and a touchdown.

With Saturday’s performance, the sophomore etched his name in program history, becoming the fastest Buckeye ever to reach 25 career receiving touchdowns, doing so in 25 games, breaking the record David Boston set in his final season in 1998 after 30 games.

“For Jeremiah to still have the impact he did, not having Carnell on the other side of the ball,” Day said. “It just speaks volumes to what he does and just how impactful [he is].”

In front of a crowd of 57,701 that sported more scarlet and grey than black and gold, Sayin connected with Smith for 10 catches, surpassing the receiver’s previous career-high of nine catches, set a week earlier against Penn State.

Save for the interception he threw with 6:37 to go in the third quarter, Sayin’s performance of 303 yards, a touchdown, and an 82% completion rate was every bit the performance Buckeye fans had expected from the redshirt freshman.

He spread the ball to nine different receivers, including Max Klare, Brandon Inniss, Bryson Rogers and Mylan Graham, which pleased Day.

“We’re going to need all these guys, and it gave us an opportunity to get some guys in the game,” Day said.

Ohio State also leaned on freshman Bo Jackson to lead the run game with 75 yards on 14 carries. Freshman Isaiah West followed close behind with 60 yards on nine attempts.

“I thought we got better today, because I thought they had more opportunities to run,” Day said. “These are young backs that we’ve got to continue to give them the opportunity to grow.”

C.J. Donaldson posted two scores–the first with 14:16 left in the second quarter and the second at 6:19 in the fourth.

The Sayin-to-Smith connection, however, was the most compelling storyline, as it continues to evolve from reliable to remarkable. If their chemistry continues, Ohio State will soon chase more than wins–it will chase the history of a repeat national championship.

In the meantime, Sayin didn’t hesitate to name his pick for the Heisman Trophy.

“Jeremiah Smith,” Sayin said. “The guy is special.”