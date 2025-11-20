For a lot of students, their phone is something they carry constantly — using it in class, scrolling between lectures and pulling it out during coffee runs.

Many choose to use protective cases to prevent damage to their phones, but a phone case can be more than just protection — it can be art.

Shell, a new student-run brand created by Mia Wurst — a fourth-year in strategic communication and film studies — aims to turn the common phone case into a form of self-expression through intricate and colorful cases designed by Wurst herself.

“While other brands focus on the case, we focus on the person holding it,” the brand’s website states. “We see every Shell as a tiny beacon you carry with you — a reminder to lead with love, to take up space, to express yourself unapologetically, and to go after whatever lights you up.”

Wurst said she started off her business as an experiment to get an idea of the market, seeing what content does well and the products people engage with. She said the project quickly became something more personal and meaningful to her as she continued designing, branding and engaging online.

“Instead of an experiment, it has turned into a passion project,” Wurst said. “I want to turn it into a beacon of self-expression, being loving to the people around you and to never give up.”

On a campus where many students are seen carrying their phone in hand, Wurst said the case becomes part of a student’s daily look.

Wurst said she noticed that many students tend to have phone cases that may not reflect their personality or style. She said to her, this was an opportunity to bring something more distinct and artistically expressive to the college environment.

“I noticed a lot of people have very plain phone cases,” Wurst said. “By having a cool phone case reflecting your personality, it’s wearable art and a form of self-expression.”

Raised in Connecticut near the beaches, Wurst said she wanted her brand to feel coastal, warm and organic.

“I love the concept of a shell, how it protects what you love and protects things that are important, and that’s why I thought of a shell for your phone,” Wurst said. “A shell is a form of self-expression for different sea creatures. A lot of them will have really cool shells.”

Wurst said she designs most of the cases using Canva and manufactures through Printify. She said she also launched her website, which was made with Shopify, in mid-August.

“I started making my website on Shopify; it’s been so helpful, it makes it very easy and broken down,” Wurst said. “I’ve always been a creative person; I love designing things, so building a website was very fun.”

Elizabeth Moran, a fourth-year in political science, has helped with product launches and collection planning for Shell.

“It was cool to see how much detail went into each step,” Moran said.

Moran said student-run businesses are vital as they can create leadership opportunities.

“I think it’s extremely important because it shows creativity, leadership and independence,” Moran said. “It’s a great way for students to build real-world experience while doing something they love.”

For Moran, Shell phone cases aren’t just about product sales — she said they’re about proving to herself and others that students have the power to create something meaningful before they graduate.

“I think it takes a lot of discipline to manage a business, schoolwork and a job all by yourself,” Moran said. “I knew right away [Wurst] was serious about making it happen.”

Wurst said she plans on turning Shell into something more, growing and expanding as a brand.

“I want this to be something long-term, and I am going to work so hard and be persistent,” Wurst said.

More information on Shell can be found on its website, as well as Instagram and TikTok.