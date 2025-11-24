Ohio State released changes to the Ohio Stadium gameday experience just weeks before launching the 2025 season’s seven-game slate.

Some of the changes included merging the Block O student sections, ringing of the victory bell before the game, new videoboard content, a new soundtrack and more.

Seven games later, students said merging Block O north and south sections was a success.

“I think the unity this year has made a lot more unified student section in the south end and just a greater overall atmosphere,” Thomas Scribner, a second-year in industrial engineering, said.

Outside of the Block O section, students were split on what they thought about the new traditions, especially the victory bell.

Hayden Price, a fourth-year in biomedical science, is a fan of the celebrity pre-game ringing of the bell.

“I loved seeing Jim Tressel out here today,” Price said. “I loved seeing Urban Meyer out week one against Texas. I think those are huge moments.”

Simon Davis, a third-year in mechanical engineering, is not as supportive.

“I know it says for vigor, but it says victory also,” Davis said. “What if you lose? Then you look like an idiot.”

Other students offered suggestions for how their experience could improve.

Cassidy Hluchan, a fourth-year in psychology and dance, said she wishes Ohio Stadium added blackout themes for night games.

“I have a friend that works in the AVS here, and I know they say it’s due to safety reasons and not having the adequate technology. I feel like that would be a cool thing we could invest in,” Hluchan said.

Ohio State had three night games this past season, against Ohio on Sept. 13, Minnesota on Oct. 4 and UCLA on Nov. 15, but its blackout theme came during a noon game against Penn State on Nov. 1.

Scribner suggested more game-day visual effects.

“I see stuff online of other stadiums doing light shows and different effects like that,” Scribner said. “We have our flashlight one which is cool, but there’s always room to add more unique scenarios like that.”