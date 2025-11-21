As Mirror Lake burst into light for the university’s annual Light Up the Lake celebration, a quieter circle of remembrance glowed just yards away.

Hosted by Ohio State’s Suicide Prevention Program in recognition of International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, the South Oval gathering created space for students to honor loved ones and spend time with others who share similar experiences.

“The goal of the event was to have people that have lost someone to suicide come together and be able to share hope and form community,” said Amaya Rakes, a second-year doctoral student in counselor education and graduate teaching assistant for the program.

For students involved in prevention work on campus, the luminary offered a rare moment to reflect outside of their training.

Lucy Faherty, a second-year in health science and a member of Peers Reaching Out with the program, said standing among others who understand the weight of the topic felt grounding.

“It gave me a sense of belonging and community within a very complex subject,” Faherty said. “It’s very nice to see the people here tonight.”

Throughout the hour-long event, students heard words of encouragement, created remembrance candles and gathered resources from the program and Franklin County LOSS volunteers.

As the sky darkened, the group formed a reflection circle, sharing names and memories of people they came to honor before observing a two-minute moment of silence.

For Faherty, that moment carried the most weight.

“The most touching part would definitely be when we were going around saying names or remembering someone — seeing that so many people have been impacted by suicide, but also seeing that there is a community where you can remember the person and they’re never forgotten,” she said.

Shea Finger, a fourth-year in psychology and intern with the Suicide Prevention Program, said the event connects remembrance with the broader mission of the program, showing students that support is not only available but meant to be shared.

“Our overall goal is to create this campus culture of care, and we’re trying to communicate that suicide prevention is a shared responsibility,” Finger said. “Everybody plays a part, no matter your current circumstances, or if you’ve had struggles in the past, or if you know somebody who has.”

Finger said part of that work involves addressing the stigma that surrounds conversations about mental health, especially among college students. She said students often worry that acknowledging their struggles will make them appear weak or out of place — academically or socially — giving the program added urgency.

“We’re trying to create a space where people feel comfortable reaching out, and comfortable seeking out resources when they are in need,” she said. “We want it to come across that it makes you stronger by seeking help.”

Part of that effort includes expanding REACH training, Ohio State’s suicide prevention training for students, faculty and staff.

Finger said the training helps participants identify warning signs, support peers and learn how to address the topic directly.

“A large part of the REACH training is learning how to say suicide, learning how to ask about it directly. And it can be very uncomfortable,” she said. “Suicide is very complex, but just learning to break down those barriers and break the ice.”

Rakes said seeing students willing to show up, whether to be a voice or simply support others, made the night especially meaningful.

“Everyone willing to be here and share their stories was amazing, and I feel privileged to be able to hear their stories and hear about their loved ones they’ve lost,” Rakes said. “I’m also grateful for those who attended just to be in support of others who have lost.”