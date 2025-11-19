The shirt stops passersby in their tracks.

It hangs in the window at Mid High Market at North High Street and 14th Avenue, white with black, bold, curly letters that proclaim, “Make Michigan Our Bitch Again.”

Some point.

Some laugh.

Some pull out their cellphones to snap a picture to send to family and friends.

“If I had $1 for every time somebody took a picture of it as they walked by,” owner of Mid High Market Austin Pence said. “I wouldn’t have to actually sell the T-shirt.”

The shirt has become one of the most recognizable—and photographed—pieces of unofficial rivalry merchandise on campus, alongside other iconic designs like Clothing Underground’s “Jesus Hates Michigan” T-shirt. Students sport their Michigan hate gear as a way to feel connected to tradition and for anyone who needs proof that rivalry week has arrived in Columbus.