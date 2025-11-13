Fashion Week Columbus is following up its fall events with the third annual Fashion Awards Ball, a celebration of creativity and design in central Ohio’s fashion community.

The gala will be held Friday at the Columbus Museum of Art. The event is hosted by the Columbus Fashion Council, the nonprofit organization behind Fashion Week Columbus, one of the largest fashion events in the Midwest.

“The black-tie gala offers an evening blending artistry, community, and celebration,” Madison Boll, spokesperson for Columbus Fashion Council, said in a press release. “Guests will enjoy cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and networking before the Columbus Fashion Awards presentation, which spotlights the individuals and brands driving the city’s growing influence in fashion and design.”

The evening will begin with cocktails at 7 p.m., followed by a red-carpet showcase at 7:45 p.m. and the awards presentation at 8:30 p.m., according to an email from Columbus Fashion Media.

Each year, Fashion Week Columbus draws hundreds of attendees and offers opportunities for designers, models and students to showcase their work on a professional runway, said Max Dixon, the council’s president.

Dixon said CFC’s Fashion Awards Ball is a way to bring those designers back together and showcase their hard work while recognizing the contributions of those shaping the region’s fashion industry.

“Generally we will have designer of the year, model of the year, videographer of the year, sustainability, innovators — we try to make sure we are highlighting everyone that has been impacting,” Dixon said. “It doesn’t have to mean that they were in fashion week, these could be people that we are acknowledging that maybe did their own shows throughout the year.”

The group’s mission centers on helping Ohio creatives thrive and build a supportive community, according to their website. Beyond producing Fashion Week Columbus, the website states that CFC supports year-round initiatives such as mentorship programs, workshops and industry panels aimed at helping emerging designers grow their brands.

Dixon said creators can earn an award through nomination, public voting or the people’s choice category, offering multiple ways for community members to recognize emerging talent.

“The fashion awards ball is to recognize creatives within Ohio that have impacted the fashion ecosystem,” Dixon said.

Dixon said the awards highlight the achievements of local designers, models and innovators.

“The event itself is a celebration of the efforts and accomplishments of individuals and brands in the fashion ecosystem in Columbus,” Yiema John, executive director of the CFC, said.

John said in recent years, Columbus has become a growing hub for fashion talent, with many local designers having gained national recognition through CFC’s programs.

“The Columbus Fashion Council hopes to continue the growth of local designers by spotlighting homegrown talent,” John said.

Tickets are open to the public and can be purchased through the Columbus Fashion Council website or via its Instagram page. Ticket sales will close Thursday at 11:59 p.m.

General admission includes hors d’oeuvres and access to a cash bar. VIP admission includes one welcome cocktail, hors d’oeuvres, a Fashion Week Columbus T-shirt and premier seating during the awards presentation. Formal attire is required, and guests are encouraged to make an entrance worthy of the runway, the press release states.