Oct. 20, 2018, is a day neither Purdue nor Ohio State fans will likely forget.

The date marked the last time the Buckeyes lost to the Boilermakers, and it remains one of the biggest upsets in Ohio State football history.

Talk of that 49-20 shocker swirled through the Ross-Ade Stadium concourse before kickoff Saturday, but the scarlet and grey made sure it stayed just that–talk.

The top-ranked Buckeyes silenced the West Lafayette faithful, rolling past Purdue 34-10 in front of a scarlet-clad crowd. The win kept Ohio State undefeated and extended Purdue’s Big Ten losing streak to 15 games, which dates back to the end of the 2023 season.

“Our guys played hard,” head coach Ryan Day said. “We will have to look at the film and keep trying to get better.”

After a sluggish first quarter left them trailing 3-0, their first deficit after one frame all season, the Buckeyes rattled off 34 unanswered points. The momentum turned on the final play of the opening period when Julian Sayin connected with Jeremiah Smith for a 31-yard strike that set up CJ Donaldson’s 1-yard touchdown plunge.

Smith torched the Purdue secondary, finishing with a career-high 10 receptions for 137 yards and a 35-yard touchdown on a classic Sayin deep ball midway through the second quarter.

Sayin was sharp, completing 27 of 33 passes for 303 yards and a touchdown, one week after throwing four scores against Penn State.

Here are three takeaways from the win.

Run Game Searches for Rhythm

Ohio State entered the game still chasing its first 200-yard rushing performance in conference play against a Purdue defense that gives up 208 rushing yards per game.

It looked like the breakthrough might come early when freshman Bo Jackson ripped off a 70-yard touchdown on the first snap, until it was erased by Jeremiah Smith’s block-in-the-back penalty.

Without starting tackle Phillip Daniels and guard Josh Padilla, both out with injury, the Buckeyes never found much traction.

They finished with 170 rushing yards on 43 attempts, averaging just under four yards per carry. Bo Jackson led the way with 75 yards on 14 carries, while Isiah West added 60 yards on eight attempts.

“We wanted to run the ball, and in order to get the run game going, you have to give it a chance to get going,” Day said. “I thought it was efficient. It wasn’t great, but there were some good hits in there, and our young backs are continuing to grow.”

Best Special Teams Game this Season

Day said Wednesday the Buckeyes’ special teams unit “has to get better” in several areas, including the kicking game. Jayden Fielding came into the game having failed to hit a field goal longer than 38 yards and missing his only attempt beyond 40 yards–a 53-yard attempt against Minnesota.

Fielding delivered in a big way against Purdue, setting a new career high with a 48-yard make late in the second quarter, and following it with a 45-yarder later in the quarter. Both came in gusty conditions that swept through Ross-Ade Stadium.

“That was big for Jayden,” Day said. “We wanted to put him in that spot before halftime, and he stepped up. That’s important for his confidence, and we’re going to need more of those as we move forward.”

Joe McGuire’s only punt of the day, a 44-yard effort in the first quarter, was downed within the 10-yard line.

Passcatchers Make Up F0r Tate’s Absence

Wide receiver Carnell Tate was sidelined for precautionary reasons after being “a little tight during warmups,” according to Big Ten Network’s Brooke Fletcher. That left Sayin looking to other passcatchers.

Tight end Max Klare, a Purdue transfer in the off-season, stepped up in his homecoming to West Lafayette and caught five catches for 59 yards.

Wide receivers Brandon Innis and Bryson Rodgers combined for five catches and 56 yards.

While Smith carried most of the workload, catching more than a third of Sayin’s completions, the Buckeyes showed that they have depth in the receiving room when they need it.

“After the first few drives they started double-teaming Jeremiah, so seeing guys like Bryson and Brandon win those matchups was awesome,” Sayin said.