The owner of Columbus restaurants Townhall and Mandrake Rooftop, Robert “Bobby” George, has pleaded guilty in the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court on Monday to a strangulation charge.

Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Kennedy sentenced George to five years of probation.

George was originally charged with attempted murder, felonious assault, four counts of kidnapping, a count of rape and two counts of strangulation in 2024, per prior Lantern reporting.

He was charged on one count of attempted strangulation in an indictment by information on Oct. 27 and he pleaded not guilty to the charge on Oct. 30, according to court records.

George was initially accused of committing acts of domestic violence including slamming the victim to the ground, following her to her car, pointing a gun at her and strangling her throughout November 2023 to July 2024 in a report filed Aug. 8, 2024, per prior Lantern reporting.

“The fact that this case went from the initial list of charges to the lowest charge says everything you need to know about those charges and the people behind them,” George said in a statement.

George said the allegations were brought against him despite law enforcement not interviewing him nor an investigation.

He said that while he wanted to continue fighting the charges he was facing, he chose not to due to consideration of his family, friends and the employees he leads.

“My lawyers told me that, under Ohio law, pleading to an attempt is not admitting to a crime but rather acknowledging taking a single step toward a crime,” George said in the statement. “Under the law, that’s technically an attempt.”

George ended his statement by comparing himself to President Donald J. Trump, saying that the allegations he faced were politically motivated.

“President Trump was targeted by his political enemies who had prosecutorial power, and so was I. He was vindicated, and I will be, too,” George said. “Today, this politically motivated prosecution ends. But my relentless pursuit of justice against the people who unjustly weaponized the legal system against me is just beginning.”