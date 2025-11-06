The sound of a 21-gun salute echoed across the Oval Wednesday morning as Ohio State honored those who have served and sacrificed for the United States.

The university’s annual “Rock” Ceremony gathered veterans and community members outside University Hall to pay respects to Buckeye veterans. Speakers included Provost Ravi Bellamkonda and Josh Davis, president of the Student Veterans Association.

Standing before a crowd, Davis spoke about what it means to serve both on and off the battlefield.

“This ceremony reminds us why service and sacrifice matter — not only in uniform, but in the ways we continue to serve after coming home,” Davis said. “Today, as we gather around this rock, we’re reminded that the values we carry in service — duty, integrity and respect — still guide us here.”

After the remarks, the crowd turned their attention to the Veterans Memorial Rock, where Bellamkonda and Davis placed a wreath of honor.

Bellamkonda spoke about the university’s long tradition of military service and the importance of upholding that history.

“It is truly humbling to be part of this tradition,” Bellamkonda said to the crowd. “We recognize those former students, but in doing so, it’s our duty to also honor their families.”

He added that Ohio State now serves more than 2,300 military-connected students, including over 500 student veterans, and employs about 1,600 faculty and staff members who are veterans.

“It is significant and a matter of pride that Ohio State is one of the most military-friendly campuses in the United States,” Bellamkonda said.

The ceremony also included an address to the university’s ROTC programs and the traditional 21-gun salute — a military honor traditionally performed to show respect for fallen service members.

Davis said the association continues to provide a space for connection and belonging among students who’ve served.

“We provide a space to connect, share resources and remind one another that we belong,” Davis said.

The annual event, held ahead of Veterans Day, continues to unite members of the Ohio State community in remembrance of those who’ve served.

Ohio State will observe Veterans Day on Nov. 11, with no classes and offices closed.