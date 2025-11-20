In a nearly empty Jesse Owens North, small groups chat casually as they wrap their hands with tape, stretch and warm up. The smell of rubber mats and metal from free weights mixes with classic rock drifting from a speaker. Then, almost at once, the group funnels toward the pickleball courts.

After light jogging and shuffling drills, they split into two groups, fitness and competition, and for the next two hours, work, stress and class commitments fade away as the gloves come up.

This is The Ohio State Boxing Club.

With roughly 200 total members, the club trains under the guidance of student volunteers, alumni coaches and faculty who oversee a wide range of classes.

“I love boxing because it’s a truly tough sport,” said club president Andra Leary, a third-year in biology. “The physical and mental resilience that boxing demands transcends the four corners of the ring.”

Club boxing at Ohio State serves two main purposes, reflected in the groups that form at the start of every session. Many students join to stay in shape, while others compete in National Collegiate Boxing Association (NCBA) tournaments, with regional qualifiers in March and national championships in April.

Nat Shineman, an Ohio State graduate and former president of the club, now coaches the competitive team.

“I expect them to treat this like a varsity sport, because there isn’t a varsity boxing program,” Shineman said. “It’s the second thing on your calendar after schoolwork.”

The Midwest region includes more than 40 schools, such as Cincinnati, Miami (Ohio), Dayton, the Naval Academy and West Virginia. Ohio State has produced two recent NCBA national champions: Eddie Son at 185 pounds in 2023 and Nicoleta Durlesteanu at 112 pounds in 2024.

NCBA competition doesn’t mirror what students typically see on TV. Unlike professional bouts, amateur boxing uses an Olympic-style scoring system that rewards clean, landed punches.

Safety rules follow USA Boxing regulations. All fighters use 12-ounce gloves, wear headgear, and compete in three two-minute rounds with ringside doctors on site.

Most members, though, never compete.

“A lot of these people are folks that just come in to learn how to box, get the basics and get a workout,” Shineman said.

Fitness workouts follow a routine: weightlifting, endurance circuits, mitt sessions, and running to build stamina and strength.

One thing the club doesn’t have is the traditional fight-night setup. There’s no boxing ring and no speed bags, something Leary said requires coaches and fighters to get creative.

“The club was founded in these conditions, so it’s always been something we’ve had to work with,” Leary said. “”With our limited number of coaches, it’s hard for everyone to get an equal amount of work in.”

Even without the classic equipment, the club continues to grow. For many, the appeal isn’t in competition, it’s in the community and personal challenge.

“Boxing allows you to build discipline and endurance while also being genuinely fun,” Leary said.





