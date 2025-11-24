Whether Team Edward or Team Jacob, “Twilight in Concert” looks to rekindle current and former fans’ love of the film series — a vampiric-fantasy romance series based on Stephanie Meyers’ 2005 novel of the same name — while also opening the floor for a new audience to join in on the debate.

At the Palace Theatre Friday, “Twilight in Concert” will bring the world of Forks, Wash. to Columbus with a showing of the first “Twilight” movie alongside a live band, which will accompany the screening and play the full score and soundtrack of the film, according to the event’s website.

Shelbie Rassler, the event’s music director, said the concert will bring back fans’ love for the film, but in a new, fresh way.

“It kind of breathes a new life into the story, and really just makes it feel like a more emotional experience,” Rassler said. “When you have the live music, when you have the beautiful string section with these harps who are playing all these melodies, it just brings you closer to the story and really feels like an immersive experience.”

Floris Douwes, managing director and producer at General Entertainment Associates, said in an email the show is set to have both a rock and orchestral ensemble, which he says will completely change how audiences experience the film.

“Getting to watch ‘Twilight’ with a 12-piece rock and orchestral ensemble right in front of you is completely different than watching at home,” Douwes said. “Seeing the music being created in real time is very special for fans of the ‘Twilight’ movie.”

Rassler said audience members can expect to hear a large variety of instruments throughout the event.

“We have guitars, basses, percussion, a drum set, piano and then we have our string quartet who are amazing musicians,” Rassler said. “I also double on the saxophone for a couple of cues, so it’s got a little bit of everything.”

Rassler said the band will play both the film’s original score and its accompanying soundtrack.

“It all comes together to play through the full score by Carter Burwell, as well as the soundtrack which features incredible songs that have shaped a generation in a way,” Rassler said. “You know, artists like Paramore, Linkin Park, Muse, Iron & Wine — all of these amazing bands and artists that took us through the 2000s.”

According to Rassler, mixing music genres that are vastly different — such as a string ensemble with a rock band — can be difficult. However, she said the score for the film does an excellent job at blending the two naturally.

“There are always challenges associated with this blending of genres, but the score itself works so well for the film and really organically fits in these rock moments, as well as these gentle orchestral moments and everything in between,” Rassler said. “It really does feel like quite a journey, going through the film and hearing all these different musical genres.”

Moving an entire ensemble between cities also poses challenges for GEA, but Douwes said he feels Rassler does a great job maintaining top-of-the-line performances.

“Moving a tour from city to city always presents challenges every night,” Douwes said. “Our team on the road is fantastic at putting the best possible presentation and experience together for the fans. We also have an incredible music director. [Rassler] has done a wonderful job and helps keep the music at a high level for each performance.”

Douwes also said the event’s environment is meant to contribute to the experience.

“The film is projected on a massive screen and the musicians are surrounded by 1,000 candles,” Douwes said. “Getting to share the viewing experience with other diehard ‘Twilight’ fans while seeing the musicians recreate the music is the ultimate way to immerse yourself in the world of ‘Twilight.’”

Rassler said the part of the concert she always looks forward to is the performance of one of the franchise’s most notable melodies, “Bella’s Lullaby,” which gives her the chance to immerse herself in the accompanying scene.

“I’m the music director; I play piano for the show,” Rassler said. “I get to sort of be the musical representation of Edward, because he’s physically playing the piano in this scene.”

Rassler said she also looks forward to seeing the audience’s reactions, many of whom are hardcore “Twilight” fans.

“This film in particular has such an incredible and passionate fanbase that really and truly loves these characters and loves this story, and who are really emotionally tied to it,” Rassler said.

Tickets for the event can be found on CAPA’s website, with prices ranging from $58.45 to $106.85.