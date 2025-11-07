Seeking to increase transparency and student engagement, the Undergraduate Student Government is revitalizing its Undergraduate Caucus Committee to improve communication with the student body.

The 23-member caucus, responsible for bringing student concerns to the Senate floor, saw low visibility during its application process in late October. Now, USG leaders say they plan to elevate the caucus into a central part of their administration.

“We want to revamp the Undergraduate Caucus and make sure that students know this is a place where their voices can be heard,” Kathrina Noma, vice-president of USG and a fourth-year in public management, said.

The caucus is led by new Chair Faye Aboshahba, a third-year in economics, who stepped into the role this fall. Aboshahba said her goal is to establish the caucus as a direct line between students and USG by increasing outreach and collecting student feedback more intentionally.

“We’ve started doing research and conducting student polls,” Aboshahba said. “I’m going to use that to tailor our personal research and how we want to pass resolutions.”

Aboshahba said one of her first areas of research will focus on making the campus area more accessible for students who live off campus or have to commute.

Noma said she has met with university officials, including University President Walter “Ted” Carter Jr., to discuss ways to increase engagement among off-campus students.

“We’re hoping to work with [Carter’s] office and put on events to engage these students more,” Noma said.

Additionally, Aboshahba said the administration plans to incorporate town halls to better connect with students and gather feedback face-to-face.

“Implementing [town halls] is very important to us,” Aboshahba said. “People don’t know what to ask if they don’t know what’s open [to them].”

USG also said they also want to implement General Assembly or caucus committee newsletters to provide regular updates on what representatives are doing.

“[It] will show the students what we’ve been doing,” Noma said. “So you can see the tangible work we’ve been doing in the caucus and the assembly.”

While the committee has struggled with visibility in the past, USG leaders said that the revitalization efforts aim to increase communication and strengthen student outreach.

“There have been a lot of changes in the past year for Ohio State,” Aboshahba said. “Our goal is to make student life easier.”