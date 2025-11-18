Ohio State will offer an Executive Master of Health Administration program to expand opportunities for working healthcare professionals seeking advanced leadership training, according to an October University Senate meeting.

The program, which launches in Autumn 2026, fills a gap in Ohio State’s top-ranked Master of Health Administration program by providing a mid-career option for experienced professionals, according to the proposal.

Ohio State is currently one of five institutions with a top 20-ranked Master of Health Administration program, according to the US News and World Report, that does not offer an “executive, or mid-career, degree option for individuals who are already working in the field,” according to the proposal.

“The executive track will be designed for individuals who have four to five years of healthcare administration and/or clinical experience,” said Sue Sutherland, the chair of the Council on Academic Affairs.

The Senate approved a measure on Oct. 30, adding an executive track to the College of Public Health’s Master of Health Administration program. The proposal now awaits approval from the Board of Trustees.

The curriculum adapts the existing Master of Health Administration program for students and introduces two new executive skills courses offered by the Health Services Management and Policy Department, according to the proposal.

The administration will be a 45-credit-hour program completed over five semesters, Sutherland said.

According to the proposal, courses will be offered in a cohort format, with each class available once per year and with no elective options. The program can be completed entirely online, with optional in-person professional development events and networking opportunities.

The proposal estimates tuition for the program to be $63,000, or $1,400 per credit hour.

Initial targeted enrollment for the program is 20 to 25 students, Sutherland said.

The program intends to serve healthcare employees seeking advancement into management roles, medical professionals aspiring to leadership positions and Ohio State Master of Health Administration alumni looking to further their education, Sutherland said.

“Executive style programs appeal to individuals with substantial work experience because of various reasons: networking, learning that reflects their current needs as organizational managers and clinician leaders and the opportunity to learn from other students who are similarly situated,” the proposal states.

The program will be directed by Debra Zevallos, a clinical associate professor, according to Aram Dobalian, associate dean of graduate studies for the College of Public Health.

Dobalian said the college is currently planning the details of the curriculum rollout and identifying faculty interested in teaching in the program.

The college plans to welcome its inaugural cohort in Autumn 2026, pending approval from the Board of Trustees and the Ohio Department of Higher Education, Dobalian said.

The caption was edited on Nov. 18 at 1:37 p.m. to correct Debra Zevallos’ title.