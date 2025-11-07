The reign of Bullwinkles, which later became The Warehouse and most recently, UNO Night Club, has finally come to an end.

UNO suddenly shut down following an Oct. 30 Instagram post by the club, stating that their owner has retired and Nov. 1 would be their last day in operation. Their Instagram page has since been deactivated.

The Lantern reached out to UNO for comment but did not hear back by time of publication.

UNO replaced Bullwinkles — or Bulls, a campus bar notorious for its various controversies and legal issues, according to prior Lantern reporting.

In October 2019, disputes over management and ownership led to a lawsuit and claims of theft, per prior Lantern reporting. Bullwinkles closed then re-opened as The Warehouse in February 2020 — but was still known as Bulls to patrons — and was then replaced by UNO in August 2024.

A video from @ohiostateunverified on Instagram shows the interior of the building, now empty and in the process of being cleared out.

Commenters flocked to the post to share their feelings on the bar’s closure. One commenter shared a sentimental memory, stating she “had [her] first kiss here,” while the post’s top-liked comment, with 471 likes at time of publication, read “[c]rying tears of joy unlike the 30-year-old men and 14-year-old girls who kept the place open.”

Bulls was commonly referred to as a freshman bar due to their seemingly lenient policies regarding underage drinking and fake IDs.

In 2021, a Lantern special projects report found that out of 170 students who admitted to using fake IDs, 112 of them felt most comfortable using them at Bull’s, placing it as No. 1 on the list.

No information has been released as to what will occupy the building.