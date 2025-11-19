The countdown for the Ohio State and Michigan game is on.

But before the Buckeyes get their chance of snapping a four-game losing streak to the Wolverines, Ohio State will face 5-5 Rutgers in its final regular season home game.

Head coach Ryan Day is focused on not overlooking the Scarlet Knights on Senior Day in the Horseshoe.

“They always have a plan of how they want to attack you and they play complimentary football,” Day said. “They’re coming off of a win and a bye week, so we’ve got to be on our game.”

Here are three takeaways from Day’s Tuesday press conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Tate and Smith’s availability

Ohio State’s top-two leading receivers in receptions, yards and touchdowns are both dealing with injuries.

Carnell Tate has missed the last two games, while Jeremiah Smith left last week’s game against UCLA early, after being listed as questionable pre-game with what Day described as a “nagging injury.”

Despite being asked multiple times, Day did not discuss the specifics of the injuries, citing that the team doesn’t disclose injuries.

“We’ll take it day-to-day and see how they come in each day, but they’re working hard to get back on the field,” Day said.

When asked if Smith aggravated an injury against UCLA, Day responded, “not that I know of,”

Senior Day against Rutgers

On Saturday, 17 seniors will celebrate playing their last home game in front of over 100,000 fans at Ohio Stadium.

“For our seniors these games go fast,” Day said. “And we talk every year about how quickly these games go and here we are, [the] last game in the ‘Shoe.”

Ten seniors have started a game this season. Six of those seniors have started every game, cornerback Davison Igbinosun, linebacker Sonny Styles, defensive ends Caden Curry and Kenyatta Jackson Jr., and offensive lineman Carson Hinzman and Tegra Tshabola.

Day said it’s important for all of the Buckeyes to play for those seniors on the field on Saturday.

Big day on the ground against UCLA

Ohio State has been trying to establish their rushing attack all season.

Against UCLA, they finally broke through with their first 200-yard game of conference play.

The Buckeyes rushed for 222 yards and four touchdowns from three different backs in their 48-10 win over the Bruins.

Day credited the offensive line for finishing their blocks down the field and the running backs for running through contact.

While Isaiah West and Bo Jackson took the majority of the reps, James Peoples, who had five or less carries in three of the last four games, scored a career-high two rushing touchdowns, to go with 42 yards on the ground.

“He hasn’t let anything get in the way and discourage him, which is great,” Day said. “And because of that, now he’s starting to play his best football.”