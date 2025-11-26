The Game is just four days away.

Tradition, pride, post-season implications and for Ohio State, ending a four-game losing streak to Michigan, are all at stake when the Buckeyes travel to Ann Arbor on Saturday to face its bitter rival.

Head coach Ryan Day is focused on this year’s matchup rather than on recent history.

“What’s happened in the past doesn’t matter either, it doesn’t,” Day said. “You can learn from it, but let’s just have a great Tuesday and prepare the best we can to go win this game on Saturday. That’s where the focus has to be and we can’t let anything else distract us.”

Here are the takeaways from Day’s Tuesday press conference at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Smith and Tate’s availability

Once again, the health of wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate remains unclear for the Buckeyes.

Day did not provide an official update on whether either of Ohio State’s top wideouts would play on Saturday.

“They’re doing everything they can to play in the game, we’ll see how today goes, but they’re working really really hard to get back on the field,” Day said.

On the season, Smith averages 90.2 receiving yards and Tate averages 88.9 receiving yards. But in the Buckeyes’ 42-9 win over Rutgers last week, Ohio State’s wide receivers combined for four catches for 33 yards and a touchdown.

“They’ll be getting physical reps and mental reps all week in preparation, these guys have played a lot of football,” Day said. “In the end we’ll look to the medical staff to give us the thumbs up or not.”

Handling emotion in rivalry games

It is no secret that The Game brings out emotions. It was seen last year after Michigan’s 13-10 victory in Columbus, where tempers flared in a post-game scrum. Each time the scarlet and gray and maize and blue square off, the anticipation for the teams and fans alike mounts.

Add on that Ohio State hasn’t beaten the Wolverines in 2,191 days, and Day understands that the expectation for the Buckeyes to win has risen.

“They know how important this is, they know that this is our No. 1 goal every year to win this game,” Day said.

Day said handling pressure against the Buckeyes’ biggest rival is crucial in the outcome of the game.

“[If] you start to get over emotional, you can start to get distracted and get yourself out of whack and not do your job,” Day said.

Sayin’s preparation

Redshirt-freshman quarterback Julian Sayin will be making his first road start against a ranked opponent Saturday.

Day described that he’s looking for composure from Ohio State’s signal caller in the Big House.

“He’s got to communicate, handle the environment and what comes with it,” Day said. “He’s shown composure this year, but now he’s got to be at his best.”

Day emphasized that the game’s outcome will not be determined solely by Sayin’s performance, urging that it will take a complete team effort.

“It’s not just the quarterback, it’s everybody involved and that’s what we all need to understand,” Day said. “I think sometimes when we look back we want to point the finger at one thing or another but it’s everybody. That’s why when we play in matchup games like this, it can come down to one play so everybody in the entire building has to be on point this week.”