The Undergraduate Student Government passed one bill and two resolutions Wednesday, as well as an update about their constitution, at their weekly General Assembly meeting and heard from students during their public forum.

Bill 58-B3, which passed unanimously, allocates funding for room reservations for the spring 2026 semester. The bill addressed the impact of USG’s interim period following an unusual election on room availability, particularly for the USG cabinet meetings.

The funding that was given was $12,000, with each room costing around $1,300. The allocation is expected to be managed within the existing budget, with no significant impact on other funds.

The assembly also passed a resolution that confirmed the five vice chairs for the Undergraduate Student Black Caucus, and another to confirm the USG directors for the 2025-26 academic year..

Anna Sullivan Kvam, USG’s faculty advisor, also spoke to the General Assembly to announce changes to the organization’s constitution. Kvam spoke on the changes, which should make it easier for students to write and file their clubs’ constitutions.

“There are significant benefits to these changes,” Kvam said. “There’s a reason we did this, and there are going to be some long term and some short term struggles, but [there will be] long term benefits that we are going to start seeing as soon as the next registration cycle.”

These changes included the need for an anti-hazing statement in a student organization’s constitution, creating non-discrimination statement to be more in line with Ohio State’s and creating room for amendments in student constitutions. More about the constitutional changes can be found here.

The General Assembly also heard from community members, including Mason Bindemann, a third-year in accounting, who addressed the assembly last week after his application to become a senator was denied, per prior Lantern reporting.

Bindemann specifically addressed Speaker Terrell McCann, a third-year in business administration, for his comments from the last meeting on Oct. 29.

On Oct. 29, Bindemann addressed the student government, claiming that he was not given a fair opportunity in his application and said that McCann told him specifically to apply. McCann replied to Bindemann, saying that any attempts to undermine the student government would not be tolerated, per prior Lantern reporting.

“After a week of reflection, I’ve come to believe that the right response isn’t disengagement,” Bindemann said. “It’s a reaffirmation of my commitment to this organization and to the values of transparency, integrity and service that it seeks to uphold.”

Bindemann also announced that he will write on his Substack, a platform for people to connect directly with their audience through a blog-like style of writing, to “document, reflect and engage with the business of this 58th General Assembly.”

When Bindemann stepped down from the podium, McCann had one thing to say in response.

“[I] stand by every word [I] said last week. Thank you.”

Another speaker was Dalton Vaughn, who works as a senior leadership consultant for the Delta Chi Fraternity, Inc. He used public comment time to bring awareness to his organization, wanting to share their mission and goals.

“Our goal is to start chapters that allow members to become better, more connected men throughout their lifetime of membership in Delta Chi,” Vaughn said.

He encouraged listeners to follow the fraternity’s Instagram and consider joining the Ohio State’s chapter. Ohio State’s Delta Chi chapter is currently listed as inactive, according to the university’s student activity page.