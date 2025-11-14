For Megan Warner, a third-year in visual communication design, ordering her first Berlin meal was more than just a test of her German — it was the foundation of her newfound confidence.

By the end of her study abroad experience, Warner uncovered how deeply she could engage with her education outside of the traditional classroom setting while exploring a new city.

Ohio State’s Global May study-abroad programs combine cultural experiences with academic credit, giving students the opportunity to fulfill General Education requirements in just four weeks, according to its website. Beyond education, students can develop independence, confidence and global awareness, according to Warner.

“They were right after school got out, and I could still get an internship or something over the summer,” Warner said. “It was the perfect little pocket of time.”

For students preparing to schedule in November, waiting to fulfill remaining GE requirements with a Global May trip is one of many opportunities.

This spring, students have the option to visit Germany, Great Britain, South Korea, Paris, Spain or Bolivia. Each trip fulfills a GE requirement related to the experience, according to Global May’s website.

Students can fulfill GE requirements ranging from the Education Abroad Open Option GE to the Foundation and Themed GEs, according to Global May’s FAQ.

Warner said most of the learning involves sightseeing and travel.

“We would learn about a subject in the morning, and then we would go to a museum or a site or something that had to do with that later in the day,” Warner said. “Our professor was very much like, ‘I want you to learn, but you’re also in your 20s in Europe; I want you to have fun.”

Kevin Richards, professor in the Department of Germanic Languages and Literatures and outreach coordinator, said the trip allowed him to watch students become more confident and trusting in themselves.

“You see that they just get more familiar,” Richards said. “It becomes easier. They trust themselves more.”

While the costs of some trips have not yet been released, past prices ranged from $3,500 to $4,500, not including international airfare. Ohio State offers a variety of scholarships to make opportunities more feasible, according to Global May’s website.

According to the Office of International Affairs website, there are many opportunities for financial assistance including grants or scholarships.

“There are a ton of things that you can apply to,” Warner said. “There are definitely ways that you can try to get the cost down.”

Ohio State is offering information sessions this semester that provide more in-depth details about the finances and trip structures. For specifics about each experience and information session dates, visit the Office of International Affairs website here.

All applications are due Jan. 6, 2026, according to its website. Information sessions run until late November or early December in Enarson classroom building or virtually.