New metal detectors installed at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center alerted security to 584 weapons in September, according to officials.

To prevent weapons from entering facilities, the detectors were installed at nine entrances at Medical Center hospitals, according to Elizabeth Seely, chief administrative officer of the hospital division at Wexner Medical Center. Of the weapons detected, 42 were firearms and 356 were knives, according to Seely.

“First of all, ensuring the safety of our patients, our staff, our faculty, our learners, is really a very high priority,” Seely said.

Currently, all public entrances at Wexner Medical Center hospitals have these detectors, while all other entrances are badge-operated for hospital employees to have easier access.

The latest system’s installation was completed this month at the Ohio State Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital. The systems are operated by contracted employees of Allied Universal Security Services.

Metal detectors identified more than 9,500 weapons in 2024 at the emergency department entrances of University Hospital and East Hospital. They were the only two Wexner Medical Center hospitals with detectors at the time, according to Seely.

More than 400 patients or visitors became violent in 2024, according to a July press release. Staff accounted for 80 percent of the assault victims.

After a weapon is detected, visitors have the option to either leave the premises to secure it or dispose of it in an amnesty box at the facility.

A minimum of two staff members are required to operate each checkpoint — one to screen individuals passing through the detection area and another to monitor the system’s display monitor — Seely said.

The display flags potential weapons identified by artificial intelligence by placing a red box over masses of high-density metal detected by the system’s sensors, according to the developer’s brochure. Flagged individuals must step aside for additional screening.

Of the 195,000 people screened in September, 73 percent did not require additional screening, according to Seely.

Flagged individuals are required to step aside for their bags to be inspected until the flagged item is identified. Common items identified in error are laptops, scissors and water bottles, Seely said.

The equipment cost a little over $1 million and the annual staffing will cost around $8 million, according to Seely.

The technology was developed by Evolv, a technology company specializing in screening and detection security used by healthcare, education, sports and entertainment venues according to its brochure.

The Wexner Medical Center created the Workplace Safety Steering Committee, co-chaired by Seely, to conduct safety reviews. According to Seely, data from the committee’s 2024 report influenced the decision to implement the detectors.

Staff on the committee and in subgroups advocated for safety technology, Seely said.

“There have been times before when people have gotten to the [Emergency Department] or another area and have found things that didn’t get caught. So with this, it does make us feel safer,” Rhonda Berry, assistant nurse manager at the James Cancer Hospital, said.

Berry said she supports the systems and commented on their speed.

Two more detectors will be installed in the new University Hospital, opening Feb. 26, 2026, Seely said.