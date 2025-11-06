The banners still hang high above the Schottenstein Center, reminders of Big Ten titles, NCAA tournament runs and seasons that once placed Ohio State among the nation’s elite.

As a new season begins, the Buckeyes find themselves somewhere they haven’t been since 2018: outside the Associated Press Top 25.

For a program long defined by national recognition, being unranked feels less like a setback and more like a challenge. With key departures including Cotie McMahon and Taylor Thierry, relying on a roster loaded with underclass talent, Ohio State enters the year eager to prove it can rebuild its identity and reclaim its place among the sport’s elite programs.

“There needs to be chemistry and good cohesion on the floor,” Brianna MacKay, The Columbus Dispatch’s Ohio State women’s basketball beat reporter, said. “It needs to be a team effort; people want to see how Ohio State plays as a whole.”

MacKay said losing key players like McMahon and Thierry adds to the uncertainty around the Buckeyes’ firepower, which contributed to their fall in the AP Top 25 poll, a panel of more than 60 sportswriters and broadcasters.

The voters’ unfamiliarity with Ohio State’s new transfers, like former Boston College guard Ty’anna Todd, adds to the dilemma, MacKay said.

“There are certain different levels of respect for Ohio State right now and knowledge, too,” MacKay said. “People want to know what Jaloni is going to do without Cotie and what new transfers Kylie [Kitts] and Ty’anna [Todd] are going to do on this new team.”

The Buckeyes entered last season ranked No.14. With the veteran leadership of six upperclassmen players, they finished 26-7 and a conference record of 13-5, tying Maryland for third place.

Ohio State defeated No.13 Montana State in the NCAA tournament’s first round but lost by double-digits at home against Tennessee, marking back-to-back years of early second-round exits.

Following the loss, McMahon transferred to Ole Miss for her last year of eligibility while Thierry was drafted into the WNBA by the Atlanta Dream.

“I think there’s always going to be a bit of concern when you lose Cotie McMahon,” MacKay said. “I think naturally people might think Ohio State takes a step down, combined with the fact they had another early exit on their home court during March Madness.”

Dan Hope, deputy editor for Eleven Warriors, said Cambridge, Gray and Todd complement each other well, but it’s an unknown frontcourt.

“They’re still going to be relying on players who haven’t played much college basketball,” he said.

MacKay said scoring and rebounding are two of the major areas the youthful team, which includes eight underclass players, must improve on.

Last year, the Buckeyes didn’t play many non-conference opponents until the end of January. This season, they’ll face eight ranked opponents, including a Nov. 16 matchup against No.1 University of Connecticut.

“If they beat UConn, this could make a statement that helps build their reputation early in the year,” Hope said.

Ohio State will also face UCLA, TCU, Maryland, Iowa, USC, Michigan and Michigan State University.

Hope said the challenging schedule also provides an opportunity for leadership development from Cambridge, who’s coming off a freshman season after being named the 2025 Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

“There are a lot of new pieces this year, but there seems to be a confidence about the young players that they brought in that, you know, they can have a successful season,” Hope said.