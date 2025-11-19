At Ohio State, cheering for the Buckeyes comes with an unspoken expectation: rooting against the Michigan Wolverines.

From crossing out the Ms on campus buildings and signs, to referring to Michigan as “The Team Up North,” Ohio State’s hatred of the Wolverines runs strong.

The hostility isn’t just a product of tradition, antics or campus culture. Psychologists say the rivalry taps into something far deeper.

Rivalries like The Game aren’t random, according to Maya Deutch, a third-year in psychology, and Arsema Haileyesuse, a fourth-year in psychology, who both are researchers in Ohio State’s Mood, Anxiety and Treatment Lab.

“It relates a lot to in-group and out-group bias,” Deutch said. “For a lot of people at Ohio State, this is part of their identity. People derive part of their identity from the group that they belong to, specifically, universities are a very big part.”

As Ohio State becomes part of a student’s identity, that in-group label starts to reinforce personal investment.

“People gain this sense of self, and it plays into your self-esteem, whether your team wins or loses,” Haileyesuse said. “So they’re kind of emotionally invested into the outcome.”