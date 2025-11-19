At Ohio State, cheering for the Buckeyes comes with an unspoken expectation: rooting against the Michigan Wolverines.
From crossing out the Ms on campus buildings and signs, to referring to Michigan as “The Team Up North,” Ohio State’s hatred of the Wolverines runs strong.
The hostility isn’t just a product of tradition, antics or campus culture. Psychologists say the rivalry taps into something far deeper.
Rivalries like The Game aren’t random, according to Maya Deutch, a third-year in psychology, and Arsema Haileyesuse, a fourth-year in psychology, who both are researchers in Ohio State’s Mood, Anxiety and Treatment Lab.
“It relates a lot to in-group and out-group bias,” Deutch said. “For a lot of people at Ohio State, this is part of their identity. People derive part of their identity from the group that they belong to, specifically, universities are a very big part.”
As Ohio State becomes part of a student’s identity, that in-group label starts to reinforce personal investment.
“People gain this sense of self, and it plays into your self-esteem, whether your team wins or loses,” Haileyesuse said. “So they’re kind of emotionally invested into the outcome.”
The investment can happen quickly, even for those who didn’t grow up watching The Game.
Ohio State students Luke Spadoni, a second-year in aerospace engineering, and Haley Sparent, a first-year in criminology, never planned on becoming Buckeye diehards. Both said being on campus reshaped their loyalties.
“I don’t like to hate a lot of people, but I hate seeing the maize and blue,” Spadoni said.
For Sparent, her shift is even more dramatic, as she grew up a Michigan fan and now favors the Buckeyes after being on campus for one semester.
“I guess I’ve always meant to be a [Buckeye],” Sparent said.
Deutch said the collective identity that comes from being a fan strengthens after wins and weakens after losses.
“Winning leads to collective pride and then the losses would create a collective disappointment,” Deutch said.
That group cohesion affects how people process the outcome, often leading to what psychologists refer to as attribution theory, which can be influenced by self-serving bias.
When applied to The Game, the theory is simple: If Ohio State wins, they were the better team; if they lose, it was because of bad luck, bad officiating or bad weather.
With the Buckeyes and Wolverines facing off on Nov. 29 in Ann Arbor, Deutch described that the collective reaction on campus wouldn’t have as large an impact as it would for home games.
“It can feel more intense when you’re with the collective Ohio State undergraduate class versus just a few people,” Deutch said.
The rivalry impacts more than just students or die-hard fans. Each year, the game draws in a national audience that in 2024 capped out at 12.3 million viewers, the second-highest viewed regular season game last season.
“Because of the rivalry specifically, there’s so much tradition and media coverage surrounding it,” Deutch said. “There’s such a cultural emphasis on it, it becomes like a ritualized behavior, because there’s such a tradition.”
With the renewal of the Ohio State and Michigan rivalry approaching, the anticipation on campus is building.
And so is the angst toward the team that has beaten the Buckeyes in four consecutive matchups.
When asked to describe what he thinks of when he thinks of Michigan, Spadoni summed up that hatred for Ohio State’s rival.
“Cheating, bad sportsmanship and arrogance,” Spadoni said.