No. 1 Ohio State came into Saturday’s game against Rutgers without top receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate.

That gave Max Klare the chance to step into the spotlight.

Klare finished the game with seven catches and led the team with 109 receiving yards, scoring a touchdown in his most productive game of the season.

“I feel a lot more comfortable with my role and with what I’m doing and what I’m asked to do,” Klare said. “I just got to keep growing.”

The Purdue transfer’s longest reception was a 39-yard catch, placing the ball on the Rutgers’ 32-yard line and setting up a seven-yard Brandon Innis touchdown late in the second quarter.

In the third quarter, Klare grabbed a 25-yard reception, leaping over a Rutgers defender for extra yards.

“I’m not really too sure if there was much going through my head on that,” Klare said. “I just decided to jump. I don’t know if I’ll do that again.

After the game, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day emphasized how important it was for Klare and other contributors on offense to step up and contribute.

“Max stepped up in a big way, so it’s a great opportunity for these guys,” he said.

Despite his big day, Klare was ready to turn the page and prepare for the Buckeyes’ next conest– “The Game” against Michigan Nov. 29 in Ann Arbor.

“I’m super excited to be a part of it,” he said. “That’s why you come here.”