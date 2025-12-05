Ohio State’s highest-rated 2026 commit, five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., has not signed his National Letter of Intent with the Buckeyes.

Henry Jr., who has been committed to Ohio State since July 28, 2023, did not send in his paperwork Wednesday despite participating in Mater Dei High School’s signing day ceremony. According to On3, Henry Jr. verbally announced he intends to attend Ohio State but stopped short of officially signing.

A late push from Oregon and USC has created uncertainty as to whether the Buckeyes will ultimately secure his signature. The situation grew more complicated earlier Wednesday when Henry Jr.’s high school teammate, wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, decommitted from Ohio State and signed with USC following the announcement that Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline would be leaving to take the University of Southern Florida head coaching position.

Ohio State general manager Mark Pantoni did not comment on the status of the five-star at his Wednesday press conference, as he is not allowed to talk about unsigned players.

If he signs, Henry Jr. would become the third straight five-star wide receiver to join Ohio State’s recruiting class, following 2025 signee Quincy Porter and 2024 signee Jeremiah Smith.

This story will be updated as The Lantern receives more information.