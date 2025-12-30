“Back to the Future: The Musical” is bringing its national tour to Columbus, running at the Ohio Theatre Jan. 6-11, allowing audiences to see the iconic 1985 film reimagined on stage with familiar characters, original music and a flying DeLorean.

“We are thrilled to have ‘Back to the Future: The Musical’ make its Columbus premiere at the Ohio Theatre,” Lisa Minken, marketing manager of Broadway in Columbus, said in a press release. “Audiences of all ages will love this high-energy production that brings the beloved film to life with jaw-dropping effects, unforgettable music and plenty of heart.”

David Josefsberg, who plays Doc Brown in the production, said stepping into the role is both a milestone professionally and personally.

“I’m 55, so when the movie came out, I was 15 and I saw it in theaters,” Josefsberg said. “Much like everyone else in my time period, I loved the movie.”

Josefsberg said the opportunity to play the iconic character came with much pressure to respect the original cast, but also gave room for creativity.

“Of course, it’s a little bit scary,” Josefsberg said. “You want to honor this franchise and honor what [Doc Brown’s original film actor] Christopher Lloyd did, but also make sure that every night it feels new.”

The musical’s stop in Columbus also holds special significance for Josefsberg, whose son Cooper is a third-year in finance at Ohio State.

“I’m very, very much looking forward to being back in Columbus,” Josefsberg said.

Josefsberg performed in “Back to the Future: The Musical” on Broadway, where he played Principal Strickland and was an understudy for Doc Brown’s character, before joining the national tour. He said he took inspiration from those who had played Doc Brown in the past, but also made the role his own.

“I took as much of Christopher Lloyd as I could, then some from Roger Bart, who played the role on Broadway,” Josefsberg said. “Then I sprinkled in some of my own flavor.”

Josefsberg said that one of the most exciting moments of the production is Doc Brown’s first entrance.

“My entrance is Doc Brown coming in in the DeLorean, and the audience is almost on their feet,” Josefsberg said. “It’s so exciting.”

As Doc Brown makes his entrance every night in the performances, Josefsberg said he hopes the audiences will feel transported into the world of “Back to the Future.”

“I want people to feel young again,” Josefsberg said. “For new audiences, I want them to feel that excitement of, ‘What’s going to happen?’”

Josefsberg said the audience plays a major role in shaping the performances for each show.

“They know these characters so well, and they’re seeing a new version of them,” Josefsberg said. “Doc Brown gets to show emotion by singing. He gets to be basically a rock star.”

The relationship between Doc Brown and Marty McFly, played by Lucas Hallauer, is at the heart of the show, Josefsberg said.

“[The show is] really about the connection with Marty, the connection with the cast and the audience,” Josefsberg said. “He’s a great partner.”

There are several moments in the show that Josefsberg said stand out emotionally for him, including the ballad about perseverance that Doc Brown sings, “For The Dreamers.”

“It’s about how many times you’ve failed and still get back up again,” Josefsberg said. “That really hits my sensibilities.”

Another moment that gets Josefsberg feeling emotional is the clock tower sequence, he said.

“Almost every single time, the 15-year-old me gets a little tear,” Josefsberg said. “The music is passionate. It’s unbelievable on stage.”

Josefsberg said these themes of resilience and belief in the show resonate deeply with him.

“Life is short,” Josefsberg said. “If you love what you’re doing, just keep doing what you love, even if people call you crazy.”

Josefsberg said musicalgoers should be prepared to feel a wide range of emotions.

“Get ready to laugh, to be moved and to be excited,” Josefsberg said. “It’s a great story filled with fun and joy … you might even shed a tear.”

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster. Tickets for opening night start at $59, not including tax or fees.