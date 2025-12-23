With the holidays approaching, Ohio State students are forming their anticipated holiday wishlists. With anything from perfume to suitcases, here is a guide to students’ top picks for the holidays, which gives insight into trends seen across campus.

Travel essentials

Luggage is an essential part of any traveling, and with nearly 20 percent of Buckeyes at the Columbus campus coming from out-of-state — according to the university’s Autumn 2025 enrollment report — many have found themselves needing new luggage.

“I put on my wishlist a brand new suitcase,” Sydney Willott, a third-year in nursing from Washington, said. “I’m from out-of-state and my old one is getting kind of broken.”

Others are asking for luggage, simply because they want it.

“I asked for new luggage because I want a whole matching collection,” Paige Goss, a fourth- year in health and rehabilitation sciences, said.

Beauty Must-Haves

Beauty and hair products were also commonly found on students’ wishlists. Some students need new items to replace those worn out over the year, while others want to try new products, especially those that are more costly than others.

“I already put on my wishlist perfume and hair tools, like a straightener,” Stephanie McCauley, a third-year in city and regional planning, said.

Goss said perfume is also on her wishlist.

“I just asked for restocks of my perfume and stuff like that,” Goss said.

Willott also said these products were desirable gifts to her.

“I put self-care items, like face masks and skincare, on my wishlist,” Willott said.

Gym Staples

Some exercise enthusiasts on campus are asking for things that will help them after their tiring workout sessions.

“I also workout at the gym, so I’ve been really wanting a heat pad that will help with my back and sore muscles,” Willott said.

Many are also asking for new workout clothes for the holidays, including Jordan Pomerantz, a fourth-year in finance.

“I want new gym clothes from Gym Shark, like shorts and t-shirts,” Pomerantz said.

Wardrobe Refresh

With the colder months approaching, many students find themselves adding winter clothes onto their wishlists. Some students find themselves planning for post-graduation, with requests such as professional workplace attire, while others are looking for comfortable clothes to easily throw on.

“I’m asking for a new sweatsuit from Artizia,” Addison White, a fourth-year in political science, said. “I’m also asking for some work clothes for post-grad, like sweaters, since I’m almost graduated.”

Even first-year students, who still have a long way to go before graduation, are preparing for their future careers by asking for nicer attire alongside casual clothing.

“I want a bunch of new clothes, like sweatpants, sweatshirts and some nicer shoes and business casual clothes,” Brayden Pettinger, a first-year in finance, said.

Connor Pirkle, a first-year in finance, said he was specifically looking for more professional footwear.

“I’m asking for a big North Face jacket, like a puffer jacket [and] new shoes, both business casual and tennis shoes,” Pirkle said.

Miscellaneous

Some students are asking for experiences, such as concert tickets to their favorite artists..

“Im asking for Luke Combs tickets because he’s coming here in April to the ‘Shoe,” Pettinger said.

Other students are asking for new technological items, such as phones, laptops and tablets.

“I’m asking for a new phone,” Pirkle said.

For those looking for holiday gifts for their college-aged loved-ones at the eleventh hour, this gift guide may make the last-minute shopping trip a little smoother.