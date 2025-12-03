Cafe Zupas will open its third Columbus location — and first near campus — Thursday at 2004 N. High St., replacing the former Wendy’s and bringing made-from-scratch soups, salads and bowls to Ohio State students.

According to Cafe Zupas’ TikTok, the first 300 people to get in line for the store’s grand opening at 11 a.m. will receive a free Cafe Zupas crewneck, $5 off their meal and entry into a drawing to win free Cafe Zupas for a year.

The video also states students who provide a valid BuckID on opening day will receive a Cafe Zupas ID card, which grants them a free drink with every purchase they make through May.

The new location will be the Utah-based company’s 83rd store across eight states and is opening specifically to serve the university community. Carl Sokia, vice president of people support for Cafe Zupas, said the High Street opening reflects a growing focus on serving the youth.

“Our target demographic is really this new generation,” Sokia said. “We think our messaging and everything that Cafe Zupas stands for really resonates with this younger generation.”

Nicole Shook, regional catering sales manager for Cafe Zupas and an Ohio State alum, said what sets Cafe Zupas apart from other fast-casual options on High Street is their focus on health.

“Almost everything we make is housemade,” Shook said. “Every day, we make our soups — they don’t come in frozen. We also make our own salad dressings and sandwich spreads.”

Founded in 2004, Sokia said Cafe Zupas prides itself on being innovative, while also maintaining high standards.

“Our food’s very clean [and] it’s very healthy,” Sokia said. “It’s sourced appropriately and our menu is constantly evolving and changing. We are very careful about where we source food from, and the offerings that we give.”

One of the brand’s well-known deals, a complimentary freshly-dipped chocolate-covered strawberry with every meal, will also be part of the High Street location’s experience.

“We probably buy more chocolate strawberries than any other vendor in the United States,” Shook said.

As an Ohio State alumna, Shook said she is very familiar with the dining scene on High Street and firmly believes that Cafe Zupas will bring an atmosphere that students respond to.

“I think this is going to add the ‘Wow’ factor to campus,” Shook said. “When they walk in there and walk out, they’re going to be like, ‘Whoa, that was phenomenal, I want to go back.’”

Shook also said that the restaurant’s quality will make it a strong competitor among other campus dining options.

“We’re hoping it is the go-to,” Shook said. “The quality is there, the homemade freshness is there — I have no doubt that we will be the number one pick by OSU students.”

As part of the management team, Shook said she is especially focused on increasing Cafe Zupas’ presence throughout campus.

“The number one thing we want to do is increase the catering on campus to not only student life, but to the medical college, all of the departments, as well as Greek life and athletics,” Shook said.

Both Sokia and Shook said the company expects the High Street location to quickly become a popular stop for students.

“We want to be the place where memories are made,” Sokia said. “Where people go to engage and nourish their life.”

This story was updated Dec. 3, 2025 at 1:23 p.m. to clarify the restaurant’s strawberries are hand-dipped.