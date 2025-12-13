The National College Football Awards Association’s 35th annual College Football Awards show took place Friday on ESPN.

Nine awards were presented, with Ohio State having four players up for six honors.

Along with the awards show, Jim Thorpe All-American teams were also announced, with six Buckeyes earning recognition.

Here’s a look at where Ohio State finished.

Paycom Jim Thorpe Award – S Caleb Downs (winner)

Downs was named the 2025 Jim Thorpe Award winner, given annually to the nation’s top defensive back.

The junior, who was a finalist for the award last season before losing out to Texas defensive back Jahdae Barron, was a leader on an Ohio State defense that allowed just 7.5 points per game, best in the country.

Downs finished the season with 60 total tackles, one sack and two interceptions, tied for the team lead with cornerbacks Davison Igbinosun and Jermaine Matthews.

A Hoschton, Georgia, native, Downs transferred from Alabama after his freshman season and was named a first-team All-American in his first year with the Buckeyes in 2024.

Biletnikoff Award – WR Jeremiah Smith (runner-up)

Smith finished runner-up in the voting for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s top wide receiver.

Despite entering the show as the betting favorite, according to Oddspedia, Smith finished behind USC receiver Makai Lemon.

In 12 games, Smith recorded 80 receptions for 1,086 yards and 11 touchdowns, adding one rushing touchdown. Lemon finished with 79 catches for 1,156 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns, along with two rushing scores in the same number of games.

Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award – QB Julian Sayin (runner-up)

Sayin finished runner-up for the Davey O’Brien Award, given annually to the nation’s top quarterback, with Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza winning the honor.

In 13 games, Sayin threw for 3,323 yards and 31 touchdowns while completing a nation-best 78.4% of his passes.

Mendoza finished the season with 2,980 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, completing 71.5% of his passes, while adding 240 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Maxwell Award – QB Julian Sayin (runner-up)

Sayin finished runner-up in the voting for the Maxwell Award, given annually to the nation’s most outstanding player.

Mendoza placed ahead of Sayin, while Notre Dame running back Jeremiah Love was also up for the award.

Love rushed for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns for the Fighting Irish, adding 22 receptions for 280 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Outland Trophy – DL Kayden McDonald (runner-up)

McDonald finished runner-up in the voting for the Outland Trophy, awarded annually to the nation’s top interior lineman on offense or defense.

Utah right tackle Spencer Fano won the award after starting all 13 games in 2025, allowing no sacks and just five pressures while anchoring a Utah offensive line that averaged 178.4 rushing yards per game.

McDonald anchored the interior of Ohio State’s defensive line, finishing with 57 total tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks as part of a Buckeye defense that ranked first nationally in scoring defense.

Walter Camp All-Americans

First team

S Caleb Downs

LB Arvell Reese

DL Kayden McDonald

WR Jeremiah Smith

Second team

QB Julian Sayin

DE Caden Curry