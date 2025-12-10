Columbus is home to many niche coffee spots, each offering its own ambience, seasonal drinks and form of community gathering.

As the temperature drops, these cafes become fitting stops for a cozy winter coffee crawl to warm up, get comfortable and find out what each spot does best.

Ravellos Coffee

Right in the center of the city at 883 1/2 N. 4th St., Ravellos brings an upscale warmth to Columbus’ coffee scene; With a spacious interior, the shop welcomes everyone with open arms, according to Esther Semchishin, the shop’s manager and Ohio State alumna.

Semchishin, who graduated from Ohio State’s College of Nursing, said the shop traces its roots back to a humble coffee cart. After visiting cafes in Italy, the team wanted to bring that same elevated yet comfortable experience to Columbus.

“We started as a coffee cart with an Italian vibe because we visited [Italy] and were inspired by the coffee shops there, and [we] thought Columbus could use something like that,” Semchishin said.

Because they opened this past summer, this will be Ravellos’ first winter, but Semchishin said the cafe already has a built-in cozy factor.

“We have huge windows, which make a big difference,” Semchishin said. “You can really see the rain and snow from them, so I think it will make the place feel very cozy.”

Located between campus, neighborhoods and downtown offices, Ravellos draws in a wide mix of Columbus locals.

“We’re in a big space so it’s family friendly, perfect for moms with strollers and we are a dog-friendly space,” Semchishin said. “We really try catering to everyone.”

Ravellos also prides itself on offering a welcoming study environment for Ohio State students.

“We have free Wi-Fi; we love having students come in and study,” Semchishin said. “We play soft music, so you can have group meetings or focus on your own work.”

Tertulia

As the crawl continues, Tertulia — located at 997 N. High St. — offers a completely different kind of comfort, one built around the “sit and stay” motto that Almu Vallejo, the shop’s owner, said shapes every detail of the cafe’s atmosphere.

“We want people to come and feel safe,” Vallejo said. “We want them to feel like they belong somewhere.”

Vallejo said Tertulia’s winter drink menu will debut soon with menu items such as peppermint mochas, peppermint matchas and more spice-driven beverages inspired by her Spanish roots.

“We like to infuse coffee with spices,” Vallejo said.

Vallejo said the pastry selections rotate daily depending on weather and inspiration.

“Our Basque cheesecake is our best seller, it’s a creamy thick slice from Spain,” Vallejo said. “Our chocolate chip walnut cookies are often described as the best ever.”

Tertulia’s philosophy extends far beyond coffee — Vallejo said the shop creates a space that prioritizes connection between its patrons.

“Bringing a good coffee shop to Columbus was the reason I opened Tertulia,” Vallejo said. “We see a lot of chains where you grab your drink and go — we wanted a place for people to sit and enjoy.”

To her, community support is non-negotiable. Vallejo said the cafe showcases local artists’ work free of charge. She said their commitment also includes partnering with food pantries and donating meals during the holidays.

“Food isn’t a privilege, it’s a right,” Vallejo said.

Vallejo said this philosophy is shaped deeply by the shop’s roots. Tertulia is a small, family-run cafe founded by Vallejo and her husband, both immigrants determined to create an open space for everyone.

“There’s no big corporation behind us,” Vallejo said. “The benefits go beyond monetary; it’s about the satisfaction of helping people.”

With a staff largely made up of students and recent grads, Vallejo said Ohio State visitors are always welcome.

“We have a 5% [off] student discount,” Vallejo said. “It’s not a lot, but it’s something. We love seeing students here.”

Global Gallery

Clintonville staple Global Gallery, located at 3535 N. High St., offers a nonprofit twist on the traditional cafe experience. Corey Trimmer, the cafe’s operations manager, said the shop is built on a mission of ethical sourcing and local connection.

“We’re a nonprofit co-op coffee shop that specializes in local and conscientious goods,” Trimmer said.

One of Global Gallery’s biggest draws in the winter season, according to Trimmer, is its heated patio, which lets guests enjoy sunshine safe from the cold. On Fridays and Saturdays, they host live music on the patio.

The drink menu also leans into comfort. Their chai, which Trimmer said is made entirely from scratch, is a fan-favorite.

“There’s no box chai here,” Trimmer said. “We make it fresh.”

Trimmer said their pecan praline latte, an espresso drink made with house-crafted syrup, is another standout.

Their community partnership remains strong through the colder months, as well. The cafe participates in the Clintonville Jamboree, a neighborhood event with live music, local vendors and a seasonal market. The event takes place on the third Friday of every month from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“It’s a great place for people to walk around, shop and interact with our pop-up,” Trimmer said.

Trimmer said the shop creates a relaxed vibe, allowing customers to settle in and enjoy the atmosphere.

“We are a chill, community-focused coffee shop,” Trimmer said. “It’s sometimes hard to find a place that’s comfortable to relax and feel like you are not taking up space.”

That sentiment is reflected in their relationships, Trimmer said.

“We know all of our neighbors by name,” Trimmer said. “All of our staff are close to our customers and know them well.”

One Line Coffee

In the Short North, One Line Coffee — located at 745 N. High St. — rounds out the crawl as a reliable winter refuge, offering both high-quality espresso and a recently expanded seating area perfect for study sessions. Sky Bradley, the shop’s manager, said creating a welcoming environment is a priority for their team.

“We recently went under renovation to add more seating,” Bradley said. “It’s a great place to study or a nice spot to get out of the weather when it gets cold.”

Bradley said the shop’s holiday decor and seasonal music help cultivate a cozy feel without overwhelming customers, creating a “nice ambience.”

When visiting the shop, Bradley said his advice is to say hello to the welcoming staff.

“I pride myself on my wonderful staff,” Bradley said. “We are very approachable.”

Bradley said community is central to One Line’s identity, especially in the walkable Short North area.

“I view our location as a central meeting point,” Bradley said. “It’s a great spot for [Ohio State] parents or people traveling for the convention center.”

What sets One Line apart from other cafes in the area, Bradley said, is its combination of consistency and unique craft.

“Besides our exceptional quality in drinks, I’d consider us to be the best roaster in Columbus,” Bradley said.

This winter, Bradley said the store hopes to host a variety of events to bring the community together.

“We are looking into hosting latte competitions and open mic night every other week,” Bradley said. “There’s a lot in the works, especially in the winter months where people may not want to leave the house.”