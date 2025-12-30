Cotton Bowl rivals came together Tuesday in Dallas to prepare 21,800 meals, the 26th time Ohio State has participated in a service project for the bowl game’s host city.

Before the Wednesday night playoff game, alums, staff, faculty and Board of Trustees members from Ohio State and similar volunteers from the University of Miami sorted and packed food boxes to be distributed across 12 counties through 500 food pantries, according to a press release.

“Every box packed helps support the more than 744,000 people in North Texas who are struggling with food insecurity, including families, children, and seniors,” according to the press release. “It is a hands-on way to make an immediate, meaningful impact in the community.”

Since 1998, Ohio State’s Office of Student Life has organized a service project in the host city of its bowl game, according to the press release.

The schools partnered with the North Texas Food Bank, a nonprofit relief organization that distributes food throughout the area, the press release said.