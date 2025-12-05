Local Y2K-themed market Dollhouse & Co will host a “Miffy’s Winter Wonderland”-themed pop-up Saturday with various vendors and products to shop locally this holiday season.

The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. at Cure Coffee and Cocktails, located at 154 N. 3rd St.

According to Dollhouse & Co’s Instagram, the event is free to attend and will be held indoors, so customers don’t have to worry about the frigid weather.

Dollhouse & Co has hosted local markers, each with a different theme, throughout the past year since they were founded in Dec. 2024, according to Sania M., organizer and host of Dollhouse & Co events.

Sania, who asked that her last name not be used for this story, said customers can expect to see a variety of vintage and homemade products to purchase from new and returning vendors, with products representing the winter season and Miffy — a well-known white rabbit and titular character from the 1955 Dutch picture book series — theme.

“A lot of that primarily is vintage and Y2K clothing, jewelry, little knick-knacks and candles,” Sania said. “We’re going to have someone selling little book bundles, which is really fun, and sweet treats and cake.”

According to Sania, there will be smaller things taking place around the event, such as a giveaway for a chance to win money to spend at the market, as well as partnering with a local food bank to host a food drive raffle.

For each non-perishable item that a customer brings, they can enter in a raffle to win a gift basket put together by the vendors, Sania said.

“I’m really excited to do that, especially during the holidays, that would be really nice to do,” Sania said. “A lot of people are struggling right now and all of my vendors were down to collaborate on that, which was really fun.”

Dabl, a vintage clothing and accessory store, will also be returning to the event to host a custom charm bar.

“It’s a cute way to make something, like a little custom gift for someone,” Sania said. “[Dabl] also has an engraving machine so you can get things with custom wording on your pieces, which is really cute and fun.”

Sania said the goal of this event is to promote buying from small businesses during the holiday season.

“It gives a chance for our vendors to put themselves out there,” Sania said. “Also, to have a space to shop and to find something very unique and one-of-a-kind that you’re most likely not going to find at the mall. Obviously things are a bit more personalized [at a local shop].”

Sania, who regularly goes to other markets in her free time, said she is excited for customers to see all of the vendors.

“I like to curate a group of vendors that offer things more unique,” Sania said. “I don’t like to have more than one person selling the same thing because it gets repetitive. There’s a good flow to our market.”

Sania said her goal for this market — and all other Dollhouse & Co events — is to highlight local women and queer-owned businesses, and to provide a safe space for anybody who wants to attend.

“Our goal is to offer a safe, comfortable space for people to come shop no matter what their background is,” Sania said. “We don’t want them to feel judged or outcasted in any way, because I know that is something that happens at markets … So, that’s our number one goal. For this one, it’s a holiday market, so we’re trying to celebrate good vibes and get ready for Christmas.”

For more information, visit the market’s page on Instagram.