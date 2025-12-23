Bella Porter was feeling overwhelmed with the stress that comes at the beginning of the semester. With 18 credit hours, she struggled to fit everything on her agenda into a single day.

The second-year in chemical engineering decided to drop her biology class and soon felt her weekly schedule open up. She had time to see her friends, study and get to bed at a decent hour.

Whether it’s an inconvenient schedule or being in the wrong major, advisors and students say the ‘red flags’ of an incompatible class often show up early. Their insights reveal the key warning signs that help students decide when to drop a course and how to build a schedule that works for them.

According to Hannah Bushman, the advising manager for the Fisher College of Business, students tend to drop classes early into the semester due to registration deadlines.

“I usually let students really reflect on where their time is going, and if it’s really sucking up a lot of that time that early on, that’s a good indicator,” Bushman said. “Or, if it’s a GE and there’s a lot of choices for that class, maybe that’s not the right one for you and you can pivot and take one you’re going to enjoy more in a different semester.”

Students should keep in mind that there is prerequisite sequencing when scheduling for a semester, Bushman said. It is important to look at details such as what will keep a student on track for graduating or if a schedule is too busy.

“If it doesn’t really matter if you take that class this semester and you already feel like it’s eating into a lot of your time, therefore potentially impacting your ability to be successful in those classes you do need, then that would be something that I would say ‘OK, that’s a good time to take a pause,’” Bushman said.

Porter noticed how her class was affecting her early in the semester. She said that now she feels like her life is less stressful and that she has more time for herself.

“Even though I am sad that I dropped it, I am so happy I did,” Porter said. “I’m happy with how much time I have for myself now and that I can get my homework done. I can prioritize my friends, my clubs and all of that, while still taking a good amount of classes, too.”

Olivia Lamancusa, a second-year in primary education and intervention, said that she was also feeling unhappy with her weekly schedule early on and decided to drop her philosophy class, allowing a more flexible schedule.

“I like to have time between classes,” Lamancusa said. “That’s when I come to places like [The Union] and do work. It helped with having the transition times that I wanted, [or] I would’ve been rushing around.”

While each student is different, Bushman said that looking at a syllabus allows students to see if the class will fit their learning style.

“Having that semblance of the syllabus and getting the cadence of the class really helps,” Bushman said. “All classes have exams for the most part, but maybe they’re only 40 percent of your grade and 60 percent is coming from other things. So that’s where you can say ‘Oh, this feels like it fits my learning style better.’”

If a semester schedule is too packed, students can drop a class they may not need at the moment and take it in a later semester.

“I find for students that fall is a busy, exciting time in Ohio State, so sometimes it’s easier to push some of those more complex classes to the spring when students are less involved outside of the classroom and they have more time to be successful,” Bushman said.

Advisors encourage students to plan as early as they can, research any syllabi beforehand, reflect on their personal learning styles and even talk to upperclassmen to feel more comfortable when scheduling.