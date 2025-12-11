Former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore is currently being held in the Washtenaw County Jail after being taken into custody Wednesday evening, according to newly released court records.

Moore was detained by Saline Police around 4 p.m. and later turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department, which is investigating an alleged assault reported in the 3000 block of Ann Arbor–Saline Road. Police said the incident “does not appear to be random” and that there is “no ongoing threat to the community.”

According to booking information, Moore was lodged in the county jail at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET, pending a review of potential charges by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office. No formal charges have been announced, and investigators say they cannot release further details due to the active investigation.

His detention came just hours after the University of Michigan fired him “for cause,” following an internal investigation that found “credible evidence” Moore had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member—a violation of school policy, according to Athletic Director Warde Manuel.