Former Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore, who was removed from his position earlier this week, is now facing criminal charges connected to an incident involving a woman he previously dated, prosecutors announced Friday.

Moore has remained in the Washtenaw County Jail for two nights following his arrest Wednesday, which occurred only hours after the university dismissed him for what officials described as an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. Police originally detained Moore in Pittsfield Township after receiving a report of an assault.

The Washtenaw County prosecutor’s office said Moore allegedly entered the woman’s home without permission and targeted her in the aftermath of losing his job. Prosecutors characterized his actions as “terrorizing” behavior directed at his former girlfriend.

His attorney, Joe Simon, disputed that characterization, saying there is “no evidence” Moore poses any danger.

Michigan has not released specific details about the internal investigation that led to Moore’s termination, though athletic director Warde Manuel said the university uncovered credible violations of school policy. Moore, who is married and has three young daughters, was fired for cause — a designation that voids the remaining years of his five-year, $5.5 million annual contract.