Two days after a chaotic and uncertain National Signing Day, five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. has officially signed with Ohio State.

Henry Jr., the Buckeyes’ top-rated 2026 commit, confirmed Friday that he will stick with Ohio State after publicly re-evaluating his decision earlier this week. His commitment, initially made on July 28, 2023, briefly waned after offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline announced he would leave Columbus to become the next head coach at South Florida.

“I have not signed yet. Still trying to weigh my options due to coaching changes I just want to make the right decision for my future. Gods plan,” Henry Jr. posted Wednesday, sending shockwaves through the recruiting world as Oregon, Texas and USC ramped up late pushes for the Mater Dei star.

The uncertainty began Wednesday morning when reports incorrectly claimed Henry Jr. had signed during Mater Dei’s ceremony. He had only verbally announced Ohio State on stage, and the Buckeyes had not received his National Letter of Intent. Minutes later, Hartline’s departure became public—immediately reshaping Henry Jr.’s decision.

His teammate, four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, flipped from Ohio State to USC the same morning, adding even more doubt around whether the Buckeyes would hold onto one of the nation’s top prospects.

By Thursday, multiple recruiting outlets reported that Oregon had gained momentum and that the race had narrowed to an Ohio State–Oregon battle. Former NFL star Chad Johnson, who played alongside Henry Jr.’s late father, Chris Henry, also chimed in with support on social media. Ohio State freshman phenom Jeremiah Smith publicly urged Henry Jr. to join him in Columbus, posting, “WE NEED YOU!!!!”

But on Friday, Henry Jr. ended the suspense—officially signing with the Buckeyes and becoming one of the headline additions of Ohio State’s 2026 class. His decision keeps alive Ohio State’s streak of landing a five-star receiver for the third straight cycle, following Smith in 2024 and Quincy Porter in 2025.

“Even though Hartline did leave,” Henry said. “Ohio State has always been in my heart since I committed. So I’ll be staying home at the Ohio State University.”

Originally from Ohio before transferring to Mater Dei, Henry Jr. was the first commit in the Buckeyes’ 2026 class when he pledged in July 2023. His signature now solidifies Ohio State’s long-term plan at wide receiver as the program adjusts to its first season without Hartline on staff.