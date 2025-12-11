Sherrone Moore, the former head coach of the University of Michigan, was detained by police in Saline, Michigan, Wednesday night, hours after being fired by the university.

According to a statement from the City of Saline Police Department, officers “assisted in locating and detaining” Moore, who was then turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department for further investigation into possible charges.

The detention comes hours after it was announced that an internal university investigation had found “credible evidence” that Moore had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, a violation of university policy that prompted his immediate “for cause” termination.

As of now, neither the university nor law enforcement has released details about specific charges Moore may face, and there is no public booking record under his name as of Wednesday evening.

This remains a developing story that will be updated as the investigation continues.