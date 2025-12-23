The golden arches next to campus will have an updated look.

In a University Impact District Review Board meeting on Dec. 17, an application was unanimously passed for the McDonald’s located at 1972 N. High St. to be torn down and rebuilt.

Currently, the location has a patio area in front of the entrance with a parking lot to the south side of the building. The application proposed that the building be torn down and moved to the west side of the lot, with additional parking spaces east of the restaurant.

The building will be 4,356-square-feet and with enough room to host 76 people in its public space, both sitting and standing, according to the presentation.

The application was approved on the condition of adjusting the exterior sign’s lighting.

The land is owned by Franchise Realty Interstate Corp., a McDonald’s affiliate that manages its real estate, according to Columbus Business First. The renovation was designed by BBCO, an interior design and architecture firm. Christina Sabula, the project architect, presented the application to the board.

The restaurant was built in 1965 and the realty company has owned the land since 1979, according to property records. In 2008, McDonald’s renovated the inside of the building.