ARLINGTON, Texas — Twenty-five days after crimson and cream confetti fell from the rafters at Lucas Oil Stadium following Ohio State’s 13-10 loss to Indiana in the Big Ten Championship game, the Buckeyes will return to the field.

Ohio State will face Miami in the Cotton Bowl on Wednesday with a trip to the College Football Playoff semifinals on the line.

It will mark the Buckeyes’ third appearance at AT&T Stadium in the last three seasons, following a Cotton Bowl loss against Missouri in 2023 and a semifinal win against Texas in 2024.

Standing in Ohio State’s way is the 10-seeded Hurricanes, who finished 10-2 in the ACC and are coming off the program’s first-ever College Football Playoff victory, knocking off No. 7 Texas A&M 10-3 two weeks ago in a defensive battle in College Station.

On their quest to win back-to-back national championships for the first time in program history, head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes are looking to put their Big Ten Championship loss behind them.

“We certainly have used these last three weeks to get ourselves ready to play this game,” Day said. “When you get into the playoffs, you have to rebuild momentum, and that’s exactly what we need to do here.”

Here are three keys to success for Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.

Limit Miami’s pass rush

Before the Big Ten Championship, Julian Sayin had rarely been touched, taking just six sacks over 12 games. That changed against Indiana.

Sayin was sacked five times and, for the first time this season, appeared uncomfortable in the pocket as pressure collapsed quickly around him.

Now, an Ohio State offensive line that could start either Gabe Van Sickle or Josh Padilla at right guard due to an injury to Tegra Tshebola will face one of the nation’s most disruptive pass-rushing units. Miami enters the Cotton Bowl ranked fourth nationally in sacks with 41 on the season.

“Talent is one thing, but the way they play is different,” Day said of Miami’s defensive front. “They’re as good as anybody in the country, and it starts with the guys up front.”

Led by edge rushers Reuben Bain and Akheem Mesidor, the Hurricanes thrive on speeding up quarterbacks. For Ohio State, protection will be critical in allowing downfield routes to develop for receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate – something Indiana largely took away, limiting the Buckeyes to just one completion of more than 20 yards.

Leave no doubt in the red zone

All season, Day has emphasized the importance of capitalizing on opportunities and not letting games come down to chance.

Against Indiana, those words rang true for the wrong reasons. Ohio State scored just one touchdown on four red-zone trips, with its final opportunity ending in a missed game-tying 27-yard field goal by Jayden Fielding.

“At the end of the day, we went down there two times and got zero points,” Day said after the Indiana game. “That’s how you lose a game.”

If the Buckeyes want to extend their postseason run, efficiency inside the 20 is non-negotiable. With Fielding potentially battling confidence issues, Ohio State’s 40th-ranked red-zone offense must finish drives by punching the ball into the end zone rather than settling for kicks.

Win in coverage and limit explosive plays

While Smith is stealing headlines for his upcoming game against his hometown Hurricanes, another Miami native at wide receiver could prove to be the X-factor in the Cotton Bowl.

Hurricanes freshman Malachi Toney is one of the most electrifying players in the country and is the go-to target for quarterback Carson Beck.

Out of the slot, Toney leads Miami with 992 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. His ability to create separation underneath and turn short catches into explosive gains makes him a constant threat.

“A lot of the offense is going to go through him,” nickel Lorenzo Styles Jr. said. “He’s a go-to guy for them. He’s quick, he’s fast, he has a good skill set. I’m excited for that matchup, for me being in the slot.”

For Ohio State, that places a premium on coverage.

The Buckeyes boast one of the nation’s top secondaries, and their ability to blanket Miami’s receivers – particularly Toney and CJ Daniels – could dictate the flow of the game. If coverage holds up, Ohio State’s defensive line will have more time to generate pressure on Beck, who has shown a tendency to force throws when hurried.