As winter break quickly approaches Ohio State, many students face the challenge of staying active while classes pause and temperatures drop. For some, the break is a chance to recharge. For others, it’s an opportunity to double down on their fitness goals.

Mitchell Miceli, fitness service coordinator at the Recreation and Physical Activity Center (RPAC), said the university provides plenty of options for students who want to keep moving during the holiday season.

“Winter can make it tough to stay motivated, so we try to offer something in the RPAC and Recreational Sport that appeals to everyone to ensure that they can find their path to fitness,” Miceli said.

The RPAC will begin reducing hours on Dec. 11 in an effort to accommodate the week of final examinations, now closing at 8 p.m. rather than midnight. Group fitness classes will stop for the semester beginning Dec. 18, and the RPAC will be closed entirely from Christmas Eve through Jan. 1, 2026, according to the center’s website.

While the autumn semester’s group fitness classes will end in the coming weeks, they will begin again in January while the temperature is still low. Miceli said these classes — which include Candlelight Yoga, Circuit Cycle, Pilates and many more — are easily accessible to students while they are in session.

“Most of our classes are free, or a little cost, to the students to help build a smaller camaraderie with those who may want to learn about the RPAC and feel more comfortable before taking the risk of something new,” Miceli said.

Kyle Berdin, a fourth-year in criminology and criminal justice, said he relies on his fitness to maintain his routine when the weather turns cold.

“During break, I don’t have the structure of classes,” Berdin said in an email. “It helps me keep a sharp mind and allows me to think clearly and process without fogginess.”

Berdin said he prefers weight training, but also uses the indoor track when snow and ice make outdoor running unsafe. He said the break allows him to experiment, refocus on his workouts and prioritize eating better foods.

“With the break, I will try to eat healthy as well, to ensure that I am not wasting the extra time I have on the break,” Berdin said. “I will be eating more stews for the winter cold.”

Miceli said fitness doesn’t have to mean long hours in the gym. He said he encourages students to find small ways to stay active, such as walking across campus, stretching at home or using bodyweight exercises.

“I would try to find something that fits your schedule,” Miceli said. “What we usually tell people is try to carve out 30 minutes a day, five days a week — so that’s going to be 150 minutes of activity for the week.”

According to the American Heart Association guidelines, that 150-minute threshold is the bar to aim for to reduce heart risk.

For students returning home for winter break, Miceli said he suggests using online resources provided by Ohio State, including virtual fitness classes and wellness guides. There are currently 24 instructional fitness videos posted on the Office of Student Life’s YouTube, which students can follow along with throughout the winter.

Miceli said the university wants students to feel supported, whether they remain on campus or travel elsewhere.

“You know everything’s online, they can go find those groups online for our instructional programs [and] see what works for them,” Miceli said. “There are lots of options.”