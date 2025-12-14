Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin finished fourth in the 2025 Heisman Trophy voting, earning a place among the four finalists for college football’s most prestigious individual award.

In his first season as a starter, the redshirt freshman emerged as one of the most efficient passers in the country, completing 78.4% of his attempts for 3,323 yards and 31 touchdowns. Sayin led Ohio State to an undefeated regular season and a top-four seed in the College Football Playoff, with his completion percentage on pace to set the FBS single-season record.

Sayin was the lone Buckeye finalist at the Heisman Trophy ceremony and Ohio State’s first representative at the event in several years. The award ultimately went to Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza, who claimed the honor after leading the Hoosiers to a historic season.

While Sayin did not take home the trophy, his fourth-place finish capped a breakout year and placed him among the nation’s top quarterbacks heading into the postseason.